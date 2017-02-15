Fairborn narrows city manager search

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn City Council has selected four final candidates and one alternate finalist for the city manager position.

The final candidates include Lowell Crow of Monmouth, Ill.; John Jezak of Maumee, Ohio; John Murphy of Hobbs, N.M.; and Thomas Thomas of Rock Island, Ill. Robert Anderson of Fairborn is an alternate candidate should one of the four withdraw.

The city will host a candidate reception 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, in the hotel’s challenger/discovery Room. Refreshments will be provided and citizens are encouraged to come and meet the candidates.

Herald News Report

