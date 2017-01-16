Sheriff investigating YS homicide

By Whitney Vickers

YELLOW SPRINGS — William Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, both of Yellow Springs were found dead Sunday, Jan. 15 prompting a homicide investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and The Bureau of Criminal Investigations, under the Office of Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Authorities were called to a duplex-style home on the 4400 block of East Enon Road just outside of the village approximately 3 p.m. Sunday after a jogger found Mendenhall’s body in the driveway, according to a release by the Greene County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities later found Brown’s body inside the home after checking both units and the outside parameter.

“Currently, we are still early into this investigation, but we are working aggressively with the help of Ohio BCI on finding whoever is responsible for these murders,” the release by the Sheriffs Office said.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was in the village at the time seeing a movie with his wife, but was called to the scene after receiving a text message from a supervisor at the BCI lab. He said six individuals from BCI were at the scene Sunday evening, adding that his office is focused on assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, who is spearheading the investigation, with whatever they need to solve the case.

DeWine said upon receiving the warrant and investigating the scene, it became clear that Brown and Mendenhall were murdered, putting to bed any speculation that the event was a murder-suicide.

“They were specifically targeted, or at least one was targeted,” he said. “We don’t know much more than that.”

Any individuals with information are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 937-562-4819.

DeWine advised locals to be careful and vigilant about securing their homes, but to go about their business normally.

“It’s a very tragic thing,” he said. “Two people were murdered in their home. It’s very shocking and tragic. The sheriff’s office is focused on who did it, and we are here to assist.”

