Police investigating Yellow Springs shooting

YELLOW SPRINGS — Authorities in Greene County are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead.

According to WDTN, the incident happened in the 4400 block of E. Enon Rd. in Yellow Springs, about one mile north of Antioch University Sunday afternoon. The coroner was called out to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs Police, Greene County sheriff’s deputies and ambulances from Miami Township were all on the scene and crime scene tape surrounded the perimeter near a horse barn.

A woman who lives nearby with her children wasn’t home at the time, but told WDTN her 18-year-old son was.

“It’s quite scary when your kid’s at home and you don’t know what’s going on you don’t know how to react. So, I rushed home. I purchased my things and rushed home to make sure he was OK and everything was OK,” said Chasilee Crawford.

