Skeletal remains identified as missing Florida woman

XENIA — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer announced today that the skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Spring Valley Township in Greene County last year have been identified as Tiffany Dawn Chambers, a missing Florida woman, .

After a news conference Dec. 8, 2016 unveiling a forensic reconstruction of the remains, the Springfield Police Division contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing persons case they were investigating.

With assistance from law enforcement in Florida, a DNA sample from a Chambers family member was collected and tested at the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). That DNA profile led to the positive identification of Chambers, 33.

The case has now moved from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.

Chambers was last seen in Springfield around July 16, 2015. The Springfield Police Division is actively investigating the homicide.

“I’d like to thank Attorney General DeWine and his staff in the BCI Ohio Missing Persons Unit for an incredible amount of support in getting the deceased identified,” said Sheriff Gene Fischer. “Without their assistance, the identification of the deceased would have been difficult to bring to a resolution.”

Anyone with information about Chambers is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7709.