Indians explode to 14-2 win

YELLOW SPRINGS — After an early pitcher’s duel, visiting Cedarville erupted for three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, then the Indians tagged on four more runs in the sixth, to claim a 14-2 run-ruled win over Yellow Springs in six innings, Wednesday April 19 at Gaunt Park.

Yellow Springs’ Donnie Isenberger and Cedarville’s Andrew Pollander battled through the first two innings of play to a 1-all tie, but then Cedarville brought home three runs on consecutive third-inning singles by Pollander and Joey Lewis, with Sam Allex doubling to left to score them both. Allex later scored on a passed ball.

The Indians (4-9) took advantage of a trio of Bulldog miscues in the fourth inning to score three more runs in the fourth inning, on one Joey Lewis hit, a balk call and a pair of walks.

Yellow Springs (2-8) was able to grab an un-earned run in the fourth inning when Travis Scarfpin drew a walk and then scored on one of two Indians errors in the inning, but two more Yellow Springs errors and a couple hit batsmen enabled the Indians to plate three more runs in the fifth.

Mason Cross scored on Alex Zaage’s single to right field in the sixth, then the freshman Pollander recorded his first varsity home run, a no-doubter over the left-field fence to score three more Indians runs.

“We almost gave up as many errors as they got base hits. It’s hard to beat a team when you’re giving them as many bases as you take from them,” Yellow Springs coach Brandon Bresler said. “But our pitchers (Isenberger, Dylan Rainey and Chance Rouch) did well. Cedarville was just a better team today.”

Tony Marinelli had two hits for the Bulldogs, reached on an error and scored. Aakeem Truss smacked a double off the left field fence that scored Marinelli with Yellow Springs’ first run. And Zack Brintlinger-Conn singled in the fifth.

In all, Cedarville pitchers Pollander and Keith Gnau limited the Bulldogs to four hits over six innings of play.

Meanwhile, Pollander went 2-for-4 with his 3-RBI dinger, Zaage and Allex each collected a pair of hits, while Lewis and Cross each went 3-for-4 in the win.

“I think we pitched the ball well, kept it in the strike zone. And our guys really hit the ball well today,” Cedarville coach Andy Pauling said. “When you hit the ball, good things happen.”

The Indians win snaps a four-game losing streak. They’ll get back into Ohio Heritage Conference play for their next game on Friday April 21 when they’ll host London Madison Plains.

Yellow Springs have now lost seven of their last eight games. They have another home game up next on its schedule: The Bulldogs will host Dayton Christian, Thursday April 20 at Gaunt Park.

Cedarville’s Alex Zaage steals second base before Yellow Springs second baseman Chance Rouch can make the tag, in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s April 19 high school baseball game at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. Zaage later scored and the visiting Indians claimed a 14-2 win in six innings. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AlexZaageChanceRouch_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Alex Zaage steals second base before Yellow Springs second baseman Chance Rouch can make the tag, in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s April 19 high school baseball game at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. Zaage later scored and the visiting Indians claimed a 14-2 win in six innings. John Bombatch | Greene County News Ben Supplee, of Cedarville, singles to left field in the second inning of Wednesday’s April 19 game with Yellow Springs. Cedarville won the contest in six innings, 14-2, at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BenSupplee_PS.jpg Ben Supplee, of Cedarville, singles to left field in the second inning of Wednesday’s April 19 game with Yellow Springs. Cedarville won the contest in six innings, 14-2, at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. John Bombatch | Greene County News Cedarville first baseman Sam Allex appears to apply the tag on Yellow Springs runner Tony Marinelli, in this third inning pick-off play, but Marinelli was ruled safe, April 19 at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SamAllexTagMarinelli_PS.jpg Cedarville first baseman Sam Allex appears to apply the tag on Yellow Springs runner Tony Marinelli, in this third inning pick-off play, but Marinelli was ruled safe, April 19 at Gaunt Park in Yellow Springs. John Bombatch | Greene County News Yellow Springs junior Travis Scarfpin tries unsuccessfully to avoid getting hit by a second-inning pitch, April 19 at Gaunt Park. Cedarville won the game, 14-2, in six innings. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TravisScarfpin_PS.jpg Yellow Springs junior Travis Scarfpin tries unsuccessfully to avoid getting hit by a second-inning pitch, April 19 at Gaunt Park. Cedarville won the game, 14-2, in six innings. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch [email protected]

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.