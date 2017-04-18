‘Creek rallies past Patriots

RIVERSIDE — Familiarity breeds a lot of contempt. Or in this case, a lot of friendly trash talking and plenty of intense play.

When you pit Beavercreek and Carroll together in any sport, that will be the case. The kids know each other. They compete against each other year round. Add in the fact that Beavercreek boys volleyball coach Carol Bysak and Carroll coach Tim O’Brien happen to be on the same college coaching staff together … well, there’s even more familiarity going on.

The excitement of a rivalry game in Carroll’s own gym propelled the Patriots to a 27-25 first-set win, but Beavercreek won the next three sets 25-14, 25-13, 25-22 to win the April 18 non-league battle between neighborhood rivals.

“It was an evenly played match, but it shouldn’t have been,” said Bysak. “Carroll came out aggressive in that first set. The next two sets is how we play. When we were leading by 11 and 13 points, that’s how we normally play. Then we let Carroll get back in our heads in set four.

“But the guys played hard. It’s tough because they play against those kids all year long. They know that we coach with each other down at Wilmington College, and that makes things a little bit more intense as well.”

Most of the Wilmington College Lady Quakers women’s volleyball team came up to Carroll High for the match, not entirely sure whether to root for their head coach (O’Brien) or their assistant coach (Bysak), but having fun either way.

After the match ended, both coaches posed for a team photo with the Wilmington players at center court.

“We had all of our kids come in, because they wanted to see the game between the two of us. We took a picture together, and it was really nice of them to come up here and support us.”

The match with Beavercreek (8-4) was Carroll’s first match against someone outside of the Greater Catholic League this season. O’Brien said the close battle with the Beavers should help his 3-2 Patriots bunch when they get back into GCL Coed action Friday when they’ll host Cincinnati McNicholas.

Beavercreek returns to Greater Western Ohio Conference action Wednesday, April 19 when they will host Clayton Northmont.

By John Bombatch

