Sports Digest

Fairborn defeats West Carrollton

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks played a Greater Western Ohio Conference high school baseball game April 17 against West Carrollton, winning 10-1. Offensively, Will Coleman went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored, a stolen base, and two RBIs. Jon Fields went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and three RBIs. Mark Rich went 2-for-3 with two singles, three runs scored, and a stolen base. Damian Burnett pitched six innings, and earned the win. The Skyhawks are now 7-1 in league play and 9-5 overall.

Skyhawks scuttle Pirates

FAIRBORN —Kenzie Shaver hit for her first-ever cycle in Fairborn High’s 23-2 softball win April 17. She was 4-4 (single, double, triple, home run) with two RBI. Freshman Ashlyn Baker went 3-for-4 with six RBI, a single, double and HR. Senior Taylor Rice was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a double. Senior Bryanna McLean was 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Kelsie Coleman and Hannah Borchert each had two hits in the win.

Bulldogs defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Yellow Springs claimed a 5-0 team tennis win over Greeneview April 17 at Seaman Park.

Augie Knemeyer, Forrest Rowe and Peter Day claimed Bulldog wins at singles, while the Yellow Springs doubles tandems of Kasey Linkhart-Dylan Dietrich and Kike Coronado-Tyler Linkhart claimed wins as well.

Yellow Springs 5, Greeneview 0

SINGLES — 1. Augie Knemeyer def. Will Irvin 6-0, 6-1; 2. Forrest Rowe def. Jake McComas 6-0, 6-1; 3. Peter Day def. Darian England 6-0, 6-4.

DOUBLES — 1. Kasey Linkhart/Dylan Dietrich def. Nick Smith/Noah Rogers 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Kike Coronado/Tyler Linkhart def. Mitchell Link/Matt Hovan 6-4, 6-3.

Gem City Auto Racing Official Results

(From inaugural GCAR Series event held April 9 at Kil-Kare Raceway.)

Late Model

1. Ryan Fleming; 2. Drew Charlson; 3. Cody Evans; 4. Daryl McKay; 5. Bill Cantley; 6. Calab Reschar; 7. Bill Browning; 8. Mike Holland; 9. Bob Grubaugh; 10. Cody Robinson; 11. Tyler Garner.

Modified

1. Jack Jones; 2. Ryan Fleming; 3. Kyle Purvis; 4. Jerry Stapleton; 5. John Donovan; 6. Zach Stacy; 7. George Lindsay; 8. Brian Whetnall; 9. Jeremy Menninger; 10. Scott Jones; 11. Jamie Sites; 12. Kevin Miller.

Sport Stock

1. Phil Gussler, Jr.; 2. Mike South; 3. James Harding; 4. David Stump; 5. Brian Cottrill.

Compact

1. Corey Kyer; 2. Dusty Harding; 3. Jason Parsons; 4. Adam Miller; 5. Matt Hagood; 6. Dillon Higginbotham; 7. Jimmy McElfresh.

Next Race: Sunday, April 23.

Girls Fundamental Basketball Camp

BEAVERCREEK — The 17th Beavercreek Girls Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-8 at Beavercreek High School. Cost is $90 per camper ($10 discount for additional family members). Cost is $80 for any camper who registers before May 20. Girls in grades 1-8 are eligible for the camp, which will be hosted by BHS girls basketball coach and three-time Ohio coach of the year Ed Zink and BHS girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer Amanda (Reese) Crockett. Current and past BHS basketball players will also be on hand. The last day of camp, June 8, is Mother-Daughter Camp Day. Family members are invited to participate.

For more information, call Ed Zink at (937) 657-1515 or by email: [email protected] , or contact Amanda Reese at (773) 401-8585, or by email at [email protected]

Dragon’s tickets on sale for BHS Baseball

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are selling $12 game tickets to help support the Beavercreek High School baseball program. Tickets are on sale for games at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. Sunday April 30, and 7 p.m. Sunday , May 28. Contact [email protected] or 937-228-2287 ext 160 for more information.

CSU Youth Football Camp

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Youth Skills Football Camp will take place Thursday, June 15 on the CSU campus. The Central State University Department of Athletics is committed to providing an exceptional camp experience for campers of all ages and skill levels. Campers will have the opportunity to learn more about the sport of football from CSU coaches & players while improving their skills. All participants are encouraged to register for the camp online at http://www.maraudersportscamps.com/index.cfm .

The camp is open to youth ages 7-15. Cost is $30 per individual. Registration deadline is June 12, but walk-up registration will be welcomed on the day of the camp.

BYSA signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for Kindergarteners through Seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play- with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Come join the 1,200 annual participants. Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Carroll hosts mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School on April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

Please email your Greene County area sports information to: [email protected] Thank you!

