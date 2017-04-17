Big inning earns Beavers a win

BELLBROOK — The visiting Beavercreek Beavers needed and got one big inning to claim a 7-1 win over the host Bellbrook Golden Eagles on April 15.

Beavercreek sent a dozen batters to the plate, rapped four hits, walked three times, took advantage of an infield error and, most importantly, scored six runs in their half of the sixth inning.

Brandon Harroff, Treyben Funderberg, Corey Jordison, Brandon DeWitt, Joey Riedel and Austin Nuessgen each scored in the inning. Jake Maloney smacked a double, Riedel hit a two-RBI double, Funderberg, Nuessgen and Justin Kauflin each got on base with a walk, Jordison reached on an infield throwing error on his bunt, while Harroff and DeWitt both singled.

“It felt good to score an early run, then get a few more late,” Beavers coach Brandon Long said. “And two Saturdays in a row, Mitch Sumner throws a complete game for us. Mitch was throwing strikes, and his defense gave him a lot of confidence out there. He’s a young guy, and we’ll be counting on him for the rest of this season and next year.”

That sixth inning made the game look like the Beavers waltzed through Bellbrook for the win, but Golden Eagles coach Rich Demko knew that wasn’t the case.

“It was a good game. They led early 1-0, and that score they got was on a passed ball,” Demko said. Harroff scored Beavercreek’s first run in the fourth. “It was pretty even through five, and then it got away from us. We messed up a bunt coverage, and that just opened the doors for them. That’s the way it can go sometimes.”

Sumner had limited Bellbrook to Adam Galle’s second inning infield hit through five innings of play. But the Golden Eagles mounted an array of hitting of their own in the bottom of the sixth.

Alec Martin, Bennett Peloquin, Galle and Jake Todd opened the Eagles sixth with consecutive singles to score Martin. But Funderberg snared a liner to short then stepped on second to force the runner from first for a game ending unassisted double play.

The Beavers, who had won four of their last seven games, played at Huber Heights Wayne on April 17. They’ll host Miamisburg for a 5 p.m. Thursday April 20 game, then they take on the Fairborn Skyhawks for a 1 p.m. Saturday April 22 game at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton.

Including a tie with Franklin, Bellbrook has now lost four of its last six games. The Golden Eagles were back in Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division action on April 17 with a game in Germantown with Valley View. Bellbrook will be busy this week. They’re scheduled to host Dayton Northridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday April 18, play at Oakwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday April 19 then home against the Lumberjacks on Friday April 21, before heading over to Cedarville for a noon contest on Saturday, April 22.

Beavercreek pitcher Mitch Sumner threw his second complete game of the season in a 7-1 win April 15 at Bellbrook. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MitchSumner_PS-1.jpg Beavercreek pitcher Mitch Sumner threw his second complete game of the season in a 7-1 win April 15 at Bellbrook. Don Tate | Greene County News Drew Dillon (right) slides safely into second with a stolen base, as Bellbrook’s Adam Galle makes a short-hop catch, during Saturday’s April 15 high school baseball game at Bellbrook High. Beavercreek won the game, 7-1. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DrewDillonStealAdamGalle_PS.jpg Drew Dillon (right) slides safely into second with a stolen base, as Bellbrook’s Adam Galle makes a short-hop catch, during Saturday’s April 15 high school baseball game at Bellbrook High. Beavercreek won the game, 7-1. Don Tate | Greene County News Bellbrook outfielder Chad Furderer hauls in a fly ball during Saturday’s April 15 7-1 loss to Beavercreek. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ChadFurderer_PS.jpg Bellbrook outfielder Chad Furderer hauls in a fly ball during Saturday’s April 15 7-1 loss to Beavercreek. Don Tate | Greene County News

By John Bombatch [email protected]

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

