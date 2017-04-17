Sports Digest

Gray named HL Batter of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman third baseman Seth Gray of the Wright State baseball team has been selected as the Horizon League Batter of the Week for the week ending April 16, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Gray (Springfield Shawnee) hit .722 (13 for 18) in four games last week, including a double and a home run, and had seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.

On the season, Gray’s 48 hits are most in the Horizon League, his .366 batting average is second and his 26 runs scored are tied for sixth.

Knights topple Troy Christian

XENIA — A walk-off double led the LCA Knights past the Troy Christian Eagles 4-3 on April 13. LCA was down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Josh Rutan doubled off of the Troy Christian pitcher to score Kyle Mitchell and Eric Uszynski.

Ashton Burke earned the win for the LCA Knights. Burke surrendered one earned run and had two strike outs. David Kensinger and Eric Uszynski each collected hits for LCA, John McCaskey had seven putouts, and the team had eight stolen bases (three by Uszynski).

The LCA Knights, coached by Scott Pickens, are now 6-4 overall, 4-0 in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

Skyhawks 10th at invite

VANDALIA — The Fairborn High School boys track & field team finished 10th overall April 15 in the Vandalia Butler Invitational. Omar Inman finished second and Jordan Greene was fifth in the 100 hurdles, and the 1,600-meter relay team finished second.

Allen sets meet record

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook junior pole vaulter Riley Allen set a new Golden Eagle Invitational record with a girls pole vault of 10 feet, 0 inches in Saturday’s meet. The Golden Eagles track & field team placed first in the boys team standings, second in the girls meet.

Fairborn, Fairmont split

FAIRBORN — Fairborn (9-1) won the first game 8-7, but fell 10-7 in the second game of an April 15 doubleheader against Kettering Fairmont.

Junior Kiara McConnaughey pitched a total of 14 innings between the two games and sophomore Gabby Kovachich was strong behind the plate catching both games as well.

Fairborn defeats Green Wave

GREENVILLE — The Fairborn High School Skyhawks baseball team traveled to Greenville and won 11-6 in extra innings on April 14.

Rams edge Cedarville netters

Greeneview claimed wins at third singles and both doubles events to claim a 3-2 win April 13 over Ohio Heritage Conference rival Cedarville.

SINGLES: 1. Heath (Cedarville) def. Irvin 6-2, 6-1; 2. Lewis (Cedarville) def. McComas 6-4, 6-3; 3. England (Greeneview) def. Shaw 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES: 1. Smith/Rogers (Greeneview) def. Crossman/Kohl 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Mit.Link/Hovan (Greeneview) def. Kinsinger/Tucker 6-3, 6-2.

Dragons win seventh straight

MIDLAND, Mich. — Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Olson fired a four-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 2-0 on April 14. The win was the seventh straight for the Dragons, giving them their longest winning streak since they won seven straight games April 9-16, 2014.

The Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at Fifth Third Field this week. The Dragons and Lugnuts entered play on Friday tied for first place in the Midwest League East Division.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of Head Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach, and High School Cheerleading Coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Carroll hosts mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School on April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

The Carroll Football Letterman Club is a group of former players from all graduating years who promote leadership in the current team. In addition to hosting educational events, the Letterman Club provides financial assistance for projects such as the current renovation of the locker room. For more information or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

UPBL seeks players, sponsors

PHOENIX — The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be launching four new Urban Baseball League teams in the spring of 2018. The league is open to baseball players 17 years old and older who have baseball talent, the participants will be paid. We will offer an eight week fall league in Arizona, September through October 2017, tryouts for the teams will start in May of 2017. All baseball players interested in trying out for a team should visit our website for registration information at www.urbanbaseball247.com or call (773) 517-2175.

The league is also looking to identify a potential sponsor for the NUPBL reaching out to corporations, businesses and community leaders for sponsorship. All interested sponsors should also call the league at (773) 517-2175.

