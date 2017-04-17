Sports Digest

Greenville blanks Fairborn tennis

FAIRBORN — Greenville’s boys tennis team swept Fairborn, 5-0, April 13. Greenville, which is currently in first place with Troy in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League North Division, didn’t lose a game to the younger Skyhawks. Tyler Fillback took the loss at first singles, while Harry Huynh lost at second singles, and Shayla Murray at third singles. In doubles, it was Titus and Eli Smith and Austin Suther and Heidi Wahlstrom losing.

The team lost, 5-0, to Butler April 12. Fillback lost, 0-6, 0-6 at first singles, Suther lost, 0-6, 0-6, at second singles and Huynh lost, 0-1, 1-6, at third singles. Titus and Eli Smith lost, 1-6, 2-6, at first doubles, while Mary Shaw and Heidi Wahlstrom lost, 1-6, 0-6, at second doubles.

The Skyhawks return to action until Saturday, April 22, when they host Sidney.

Fairborn boys track third at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — The Fairborn boys track and field team was third overall at the Waynesville Invitational. Omar Inman was the standout athlete finishing first in both the 110 hurdles as well as running anchor for the 400 meter relay team. He also tied for firstst in the high jump and finished third as a part of the 1,600 meter relay.

Fairborn MS beats Van Buren

FAIRBORN — Despite a sloppy defensive game, Fairborn Columbia beat Kettering Van Buren, 12-6, April 13. Fairborn committed 10 errors but was able to knock out 14 hits and find a way to win. Offensively, Hunter Warner lead the way going 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, and three RBI. Blake Huffman followed going 3 for 5 with an RBI. Josh Benge went 1 for 2 with a two-RBI double. Josh Manning added two singles. Cohen Bowman, Cameron Cotterman, Nate Fasnacht, Spencer George, and DeQuan Harrell all had one single. Cotterman gave up one unearned run in two innings, striking out two 2 and walking two. Josh Benge pitched two innings, giving up one unearned run, with one strike out and two walks. Liam Sietz pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up four 4 runs, only earned earned. Nate Fasnacht pitched 1/3 of an inning. Hunter Warner came in to close out the game throwing two 2 innings with five strikeouts.

Fairborn is 5-2 and takes on Kettering Saturday, April 15 in a doubleheader at Baker Middle School.

Greeneview hiring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is now accepting applications for the positions of head girls varsity volleyball coach, and high school cheerleading coach. Send resume and letter of interest to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected]

Carroll hosts mulch sale fundraiser

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll Football Letterman Club is holding a mulch sale to benefit the Carroll football program. Orders are due April 19 for mulch bags that will be home-delivered or picked up at Carroll High School Saturday, April 29. The cost is $4 per bag for premium hardwood mulch in 2-cubic-foot bags.

For more information on the club or to obtain an order form, visit www.carrollLettermanClub.com.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now accepting nominations for its 2017 induction class. An individual, team, coach or a community contributor can be nominated. These nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley.

Nominations will be considered from all eras. The last day for the committee to accept nominations will be Wednesday, April 26. Forms can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website www.xenia.k12.oh.us/, then to the athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 with any nomination questions.

CSU Auxiliary Corps clinics, auditions

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University Auxiliary Corps will hold clinics and auditions for their cheerleading, mascot, dancers, color guard/flags, majorettes (baton) and banner girls in April. CSU is seeking individuals who will excel in academics, set high standards of character and behavior for the student body, as well as represent the student body as entertaining squads, stimulate school spirit, grow, bond and unite in spirit as a team.

Out of area candidates who are interested in auditioning, housing and meal accommodations can be arranged for a minimal fee of $100. Visit http://maraudersports.com/news/2017/3/12/2017-clinics-auditions.aspx?path=aux for details. For more information, contact Sylvia Kelley at [email protected]

BYSA signups underway

BEAVERCREEK — Registration for the 34th season of the Beavercreek Youth Softball Association is under way. This is a co-ed recreational program for kindergartners through seniors in high school. Good sportsmanship and team play are emphasized. Residents from surrounding communities are permitted to play. Kindergarten through the eighth grade teams are put together based on play-with requests and also grouped by schools and churches, while the ninth-10th grade league and 11-12th grade leagues are put together mostly by the players themselves.

Practices start in May and season play starts May 30 and ends late July. Sign up by April 22 and save $5. More information and registration forms are found at www.beavercreeksoftball.com or call 937-426-4610.

Beavercreek Fastpitch signups

BEAVERCREEK — Signups for the 2017 Beavercreek Fastpitch softball season continue, with practice for 8U, 10U and 12U leagues set to begin in April. Registration forms were sent home with Beavercreek students in first through fifth grade. Middle school and high school students can still obtain registration forms in their school offices. Forms can also be found online at: http://www.eteamz.com/beavercreekfastpitch/. Go to the handout tab for the registration form.

Practice for Beavercreek Fastpitch 14U and 18U league teams will begin after the scholastic softball season has ended.

Beavercreek adult softball

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for summer adult softball for coed and men’s teams. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email [email protected] for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Please email your Greene County-area sports information to: [email protected]

