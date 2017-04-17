Cedarville women close with win

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s women’s tennis team finished the regular schedule with an easy 9-0 G-MAC victory at Kentucky Wesleyan April 13.

The Lady Jackets, 12-6 overall and 4-2 G-MAC, will again host the conference tournament at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex on April Friday-Saturday, April 21-22.

The doubles match-ups included freshmen Janelle English and Halie Hardwick (first doubles); sophomore Rosie Thompson and junior Deanna Whalen (second doubles), and sophomore Olivia Ancil and junior Kelly Fischer (third doubles).

Cedarville swept the singles in straight sets. Playing in positions 1-6 were English, Hardwick, Kristen Heydt, Thompson, Ancil, and Whalen.

Thompson, a Xenia Christian High School graduate, finished the spring undefeated with 11 wins at singles, while losing just two sets. Partnering with Whalen, she lost just three doubles matches, while winning eight.

The Lady Jackets completed their regular season with a winning record for the sixth consecutive year.

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.

