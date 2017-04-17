WSU player on watch list

FAIRBORN — Junior lefthander Danny Sexton of the Wright State baseball team has been named to the 40-player midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, which is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Sexton, a Pataskala native, is currently 6-0 on the season with a 1.22 earned-run average. In 51.2 innings, he has given just 38 hits and 11 walks with 34 strikeouts. In Horizon League play, Sexton has a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings, allowing only 18 hits and three walks while striking out 16.

The Horizon League Pitcher of the Week Feb. 20 and March 27, Sexton struck out a season-high seven and allowed just one run in 6.2 innings in his WSU debut, a 9-2 win at No. 10 Clemson Feb. 19. He then followed that up by giving up no earned runs in seven innings with four strikeouts in a 5-1 victory at No. 4 South Carolina Feb. 26.

Sexton recorded five strikeouts in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh in Spartanburg, South Carolina, March 5, five strikeouts in a 7-0 complete-game decision against Valparaiso March 18 and fanned six in seven shutout innings as the Raiders defeated Oakland 8-3 March 31. He earned a two-inning save against Ohio March 9 and threw eight shutout innings in a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on March 24.

Sexton is the second Raider pitcher to be named to the Golden Spikes watch list. Pitcher and WSU Hall of Famer Brian Anderson was a finalist for the award in 1993. First baseman Jeremy Hamilton was on the watch list in 2008.

Presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation, the 40th Golden Spikes Award will be presented Thursday, June 29 in Los Angeles. The midseason watch list features 40 of the nation’s top amateur players from the college ranks. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on May 31.

“The 2017 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list highlights the depth of elite amateur talent across the entire country,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director and CEO at USA Baseball. “These 40 athletes have performed at an elevated level and deserve to be honored at this point of their baseball seasons. We look forward to watching the rest of the amateur baseball schedule and announcing the semifinalists for this prestigious award in May.”

The list of semifinalists will be sent to a voting body consisting of past USA Baseball National Team coaches and press officers, members of the media that follow amateur baseball closely, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the 39 previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.

Amateur baseball fans across the country will be able to vote for their favorite semifinalists at GoldenSpikesAward.com from May 31-June 9. On Wednesday, June 14, USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award, and fan voting will once again commence that same day. Fan voting for the finalists will end Friday, June 23.

The 2017 Golden Spikes Award winner will be named Thursday, June 29, at a presentation in Los Angeles. The finalists and their families will be honored at the Rod Dedeaux Foundation Award Dinner that evening at Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles.

Content provided by Wright State University.

