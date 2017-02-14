Sports Digest

High School

Bellbrook seeks JV tennis coach

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School is looking for a Junior Varsity Tennis Coach for the upcoming 2017 season.

Qualifications: Team Player, good communication skills, positive attitude and outlook, knowledge of the game of tennis, ability to lead and foster a positive environment for student-athletes, and flexible schedule.

If interested please email Tom Bean – tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us or Head Coach Karen Haviland – coachhaviland@aol.com.

Five Golden Eagles sign National Letters

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School Athletic Department announced that five of its student-athletes were to sign National Letters of Intent during halftime of Tuesday’s Feb. 14 boys basketball game.

Stephanie Dorn (women’s basketball, Ohio Northern University), Raif Foster (men’s golf, Madonna University (Mich.)), Madison Pelfrey (women’s cross country, Morehead State University (Ky.)), Alivia Tavernier (women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican University) and Chandler Wren (football, University of Findlay) were expected to sign.

Fairborn edges Xenia

FAIRBORN — Xenia’s Evan Adkins rolled a match-high 500 two-game series, but Fairborn’s boys varsity bowling team came away with a 2,320 to 2,268 win on Monday, Feb. 13. James Lewis III led Fairborn with a 493 two-game series. Despite the loss, Xenia won the GWOC American South divisional crown with a 12-5 overall, 10-4 division record. Fairborn finished third in the American South at 6-9 overall, 5-8 in the South. Both teams will compete in the Greater Western Ohio Conference post-season tournament starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Skyhawk girls roll past Bucs

FAIRBORN — Audrey Renner’s 424 series was the match’s best as Fairborn claimed a 2,268 to 1,884 win over Xenia on Monday, Feb. 13. Kailey Palecek led Xenia with a 389 two-game series.

Fairborn was to have bowled with West Carrollton on Feb. 14. A win would clinch the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South title and put the Skyhawks’ season record at 15-2 overall, 12-2 in the division. A loss, and they’d share the American South crown with Xenia (12-5, 11-3 American South).

According to the gwocsports.com website, Fairborn is in the GWOC post-season tournament at 9 a.m. at Beaver-Vu Bowl, while Xenia is at the tournament at 9 a.m. at Poelking Lanes South.

Beavercreek defeats Centerville

BEAVERCREEK — Forrest Ewing tossed a team-high 479 two-game series to lead the Beavercreek boys varsity bowlers to a 2,538 to 2,098 win over Centerville on Monday, Feb. 13. Other Beavercreek two-game series were rolled by Seth Koloski (458), Michael Donahue (445), Nicholas Wood (396) and Cole Dorsten (352). Centerville’s Kyle Moyer rolled the top series of the match, a 481. Beavercreek (the Greater Western Ohio Conference National East tri-champs along with Fairmont and Centerville) finishes the regular season with a 10-5 overall, 7-5 division record. The team is in the GWOC post-season tournament, starting at 9 a.m. at Poelking South Lanes.

Yellow Springs bests Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY — Elizabeth Smith led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Julian Roberts finished with 15 and Morgan Minnich tossed in 12 to lead the Yellow Springs girls basketball team to a 67-36 nonleague win over Spring Valley on Monday, Feb. 13. Smith had 16 rebounds, while Ayanna Madison and Amani Wagner pulled down 10 each, in the win.

Yellow Springs (12-10 overall, 5-5 Metro Buckeye League) begins postseason play at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 when they’ll take on Bradford in the Division IV sectional tournament first round at Brookville High School.

Bulldogs fall at Troy

TROY — After battling to a 30-all tie at halftime, Yellow Springs was outscored 36-24 in the second half by Troy Christian in a 66-54 loss on Monday Feb. 13. No individual statistics were reported by Yellow Springs. The Bulldogs (5-16, 3-8 in the Metro Buckeye Conference) will host Dayton Christian for their final regular season game at 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 17 at Yellow Springs High.

Beavers lose on the road

KETTERING — Visiting Beavercreek fell behind by 10 points at halftime, and couldn’t make up that deficit the rest of the way, in a Saturday, Feb. 11 61-55 loss to Kettering Fairmont. Carmen Williams scored a team-best 15 points, Keaira Youngblood and Lexi Moore scored 12 each, and Bailey Draughn hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds, in the loss. Fairmont’s Madison Bartley led all scorers with a 22-point performance.

Skyhawks defeat Sidney

SIDNEY — The Fairborn Skyhawks eighth grade girls basketball team moved on to the semifinals in the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament by beating Sydney on Saturday, Feb. 11. The story for the game was defense. Fairborn shut down Sidney allowing zero points in the first quarter, only one 3-point basket in the second quarter, and another 3-point basket in the third. The Skyhawks then coasted to the 26-14 win.

JYSB signups continue

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

First Clodbusters meeting Feb. 19

GREENE COUNTY — The Clodbuster Base Ball Club was formed 28 years ago to demonstrate and enjoy the early years of the great American game of base ball. The team will play the game according to the rules of 1860 and dress in “uniforms” that would be appropriate for a farm community club in Ohio in the early 1860s. Matches are scheduled with other “vintage” clubs from around the area during the summer, and often participate in festivals and tournaments. Players range in age from their mid-20s to their late-50s, with some scorers, umpires, and historical interpreters still active into their early 70s.

The meeing will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 or March 12 to learn more about the Clodbuster Base Ball Club. For additional information or if you have questions, please send an email to clodbuster.news@yahoo.com.

Beavercreek adult softball signups

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

For fees and times contact the parks department. The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Lions Club taking signups

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club would like to announce registrations for the Summer Baseball, Softball and T-ball programs for children ages 6 through 15. Parents may register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club sports website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org . Parents who wish to register their children in person may do so at Stephen Bell Elementary from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, or from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The program will begin with practices in the month of April, with games beginning in May. Softball practice will begin in May, with games ending in mid July.

