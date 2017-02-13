Familiar foes meet in boys first round

GREENE COUNTY — They had so much fun playing against each other the first time, why not play again?

Division IV teams Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (the No. 5 seed) and No. 9-seed Cedarville will meet up in the first round of the sectional tournament, at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25 up at Troy High School. The two teams opened up the regular season against each other, when LCA won at Cedarville by a 63-50 score.

There’s a chance that two Division I Greene County area schools could play each other in that sectional tournament’s second round: Greater Western Ohio Conference American South division rivals Fairborn and Xenia could meet up on Feb. 28, provided they both win their first-round contests.

Here’s a listing of the boys high school tournament brackets for Greene County area teams (seeding in parentheses):

DIVISION I

Dayton I Bracket

at Centerville HS

Friday, Feb. 24

(1) Springfield vs. (20) New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS

(8) Xenia vs.(10) Kettering Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS

(17) Troy vs. (6) Fairborn, 8 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(21) West Carrollton vs. Springfield-Tecumseh winner, 6 p.m. at Centerville HS

Xenia-Fairmont winner vs. Troy-Fairborn winner, 7:30 p.m. at Centerville HS

Friday, March 3

West Carrollton-Springfield-Tecumseh winner vs. Xenia-Fairmont-Troy-Fairborn winner, 7 p.m. at Centerville HS

Winner vs. Cincinnati 5 Bracket winner, Sat. March 11 at UD Arena, Dayton.

Dayton 3 Bracket

at Vandalia Butler HS

Friday, Feb. 24

(14) Miamisburg vs. (18) Lebanon, 5 p.m.

(11) Bellefontaine vs. (13) Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

(19) Piqua vs. (5) Centerville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(3) Huber Heights Wayne vs. Miamisburg-Lebanon winner, 6 p.m.

Bellefontaine-Beavercreek winner vs. Piqua-Centerville winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Wayne-Miamisburg-Lebanon winner vs. Bellefontaine-Beavercreek-Piqua-Centerville winner, 7:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, March 11, UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION II

Trent 2 Bracket

at Trent Arena, Kettering

Saturday, Feb. 25

(10) Carroll vs. (13) Dayton Meadowdale, 3 p.m.

(4) Franklin vs. (8) Middletown Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.

(9) Oakwood vs. (6) Dayton Ponitz, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

(3) Kettering Alter vs. Carroll-Meadowdale winner, 6 p.m.

Franklin-Fenwick winner vs. Oakwood-Ponitz winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Alter-Carroll-Meadowdale winner vs. Franklin-Fenwick-Oakwood-Ponitz winner, 6:30 p.m. at UD Arena, Dayton.

Winner vs. Mason Upper Bracket winner, Wednesday, March 8 at UD Arena, Dayton.

Trent 3 Bracket

at Trent Arena Kettering

Friday, Feb. 24

(17) Waynesville vs. (5) Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5:30 p.m.

(2) Dayton Dunbar vs. (18) Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

(16) Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. (14) Middletown Madison, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

(15) Dayton Marshall vs. Waynesville-Chaminade Julienne winner, 6 p.m.

Dunbar-Bellbrook winner vs. Clinton-Massie-Madison winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Marshall-Waynesville-CJ winner vs. Dunbar-Bellbrook-Clinton-Massie-Madison winner, 8 p.m. at UD Arena, Dayton.

Winner vs. Mason Lower Bracket winner, Wednesday March 8, at UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION III

Dayton 2 Bracket

at Clayton Northmont HS

Friday, Feb. 24

(12) West Liberty-Salem vs. (9) Greeneview, 6 p.m.

(19) West Milton Milton-Union vs. (1) Versailles, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(10) Dayton Christian vs. West Liberty-Salem-Greeneview winner, 6 p.m.

(20) Greenon vs. Milton-Union-Versailles winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Dayton Christian-West Liberty-Salem-Greeneview winner vs. Greenon-Milton-Union-Versailles winner, 4:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Thursday March 9 at UD Arena, Dayton.

DIVISION IV

Troy Upper Bracket

at Troy HS

Saturday, Feb. 25

(2) New Madison Tri-Village vs. (12) Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 11 a.m.

(8) Dayton Miami Valley vs. (4) Troy Christian, 12:30 p.m.

(5) Xenia Legacy Christian vs. (9) Cedarville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

(13) Lewisburg Tri-County North vs. Tri-Village-Emmanuel Christian winner, 6 p.m.

Miami Valley-Troy Christian winner vs. Legacy Christian-Cedarville winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

TC North-Tri-Village-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Miami Valley-Troy Christian-Legacy Christian-Cedarville winner, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Piqua Upper Bracket winner, Friday March 10, UD Arena, Dayton.

Troy Lower Bracket

Saturday, Feb. 25

(1) South Charleston Southeastern vs. (11) Yellow Springs, 3:30 p.m.

(3) Springfield Catholic Central vs. (7) Dayton Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

(10) Pleasant Hill Newton vs. Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner, 6 p.m.

(6) West Alexandria Twin Valley South vs. Catholic Central-Jefferson winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Newton-Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner vs. TV South-Catholic Central-Jefferson winner, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Taylor Lower Bracket winner, Friday March 10, UD Arena, Dayton.

Xenia Legacy Christian’s Ashton Burke (left) shoots over Cedarville’s Nick Christman (4) in the first game of the 2016-‘17 regular season. The two teams will meet each other again on Feb. 25 in the first round of the Division IV high school boys sectional basketball tournament. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AshtonBurkeNickChristman_PS.jpg Xenia Legacy Christian’s Ashton Burke (left) shoots over Cedarville’s Nick Christman (4) in the first game of the 2016-‘17 regular season. The two teams will meet each other again on Feb. 25 in the first round of the Division IV high school boys sectional basketball tournament.

Greene County News

Compiled by John Bombatch. Information courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of all the Southwest district brackets can be found on the board’s website: swdab.org.

Compiled by John Bombatch. Information courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of all the Southwest district brackets can be found on the board’s website: swdab.org.