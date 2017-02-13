Familiar foes meet in boys first round

GREENE COUNTY — They had so much fun playing against each other the first time, why not play again?
Division IV teams Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (the No. 5 seed) and No. 9-seed Cedarville will meet up in the first round of the sectional tournament, at 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25 up at Troy High School. The two teams opened up the regular season against each other, when LCA won at Cedarville by a 63-50 score.
There’s a chance that two Division I Greene County area schools could play each other in that sectional tournament’s second round: Greater Western Ohio Conference American South division rivals Fairborn and Xenia could meet up on Feb. 28, provided they both win their first-round contests.
Here’s a listing of the boys high school tournament brackets for Greene County area teams (seeding in parentheses):
DIVISION I
Dayton I Bracket
at Centerville HS
Friday, Feb. 24
(1) Springfield vs. (20) New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
(8) Xenia vs.(10) Kettering Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
(17) Troy vs. (6) Fairborn, 8 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison HS
Tuesday, Feb. 28
(21) West Carrollton vs. Springfield-Tecumseh winner, 6 p.m. at Centerville HS
Xenia-Fairmont winner vs. Troy-Fairborn winner, 7:30 p.m. at Centerville HS
Friday, March 3
West Carrollton-Springfield-Tecumseh winner vs. Xenia-Fairmont-Troy-Fairborn winner, 7 p.m. at Centerville HS
Winner vs. Cincinnati 5 Bracket winner, Sat. March 11 at UD Arena, Dayton.
Dayton 3 Bracket
at Vandalia Butler HS
Friday, Feb. 24
(14) Miamisburg vs. (18) Lebanon, 5 p.m.
(11) Bellefontaine vs. (13) Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.
(19) Piqua vs. (5) Centerville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
(3) Huber Heights Wayne vs. Miamisburg-Lebanon winner, 6 p.m.
Bellefontaine-Beavercreek winner vs. Piqua-Centerville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Wayne-Miamisburg-Lebanon winner vs. Bellefontaine-Beavercreek-Piqua-Centerville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, March 11, UD Arena, Dayton.
DIVISION II
Trent 2 Bracket
at Trent Arena, Kettering
Saturday, Feb. 25
(10) Carroll vs. (13) Dayton Meadowdale, 3 p.m.
(4) Franklin vs. (8) Middletown Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.
(9) Oakwood vs. (6) Dayton Ponitz, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
(3) Kettering Alter vs. Carroll-Meadowdale winner, 6 p.m.
Franklin-Fenwick winner vs. Oakwood-Ponitz winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Alter-Carroll-Meadowdale winner vs. Franklin-Fenwick-Oakwood-Ponitz winner, 6:30 p.m. at UD Arena, Dayton.
Winner vs. Mason Upper Bracket winner, Wednesday, March 8 at UD Arena, Dayton.
Trent 3 Bracket
at Trent Arena Kettering
Friday, Feb. 24
(17) Waynesville vs. (5) Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Dayton Dunbar vs. (18) Bellbrook, 7 p.m.
(16) Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. (14) Middletown Madison, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
(15) Dayton Marshall vs. Waynesville-Chaminade Julienne winner, 6 p.m.
Dunbar-Bellbrook winner vs. Clinton-Massie-Madison winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Marshall-Waynesville-CJ winner vs. Dunbar-Bellbrook-Clinton-Massie-Madison winner, 8 p.m. at UD Arena, Dayton.
Winner vs. Mason Lower Bracket winner, Wednesday March 8, at UD Arena, Dayton.
DIVISION III
Dayton 2 Bracket
at Clayton Northmont HS
Friday, Feb. 24
(12) West Liberty-Salem vs. (9) Greeneview, 6 p.m.
(19) West Milton Milton-Union vs. (1) Versailles, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
(10) Dayton Christian vs. West Liberty-Salem-Greeneview winner, 6 p.m.
(20) Greenon vs. Milton-Union-Versailles winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Dayton Christian-West Liberty-Salem-Greeneview winner vs. Greenon-Milton-Union-Versailles winner, 4:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Thursday March 9 at UD Arena, Dayton.
DIVISION IV
Troy Upper Bracket
at Troy HS
Saturday, Feb. 25
(2) New Madison Tri-Village vs. (12) Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 11 a.m.
(8) Dayton Miami Valley vs. (4) Troy Christian, 12:30 p.m.
(5) Xenia Legacy Christian vs. (9) Cedarville, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
(13) Lewisburg Tri-County North vs. Tri-Village-Emmanuel Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Miami Valley-Troy Christian winner vs. Legacy Christian-Cedarville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
TC North-Tri-Village-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Miami Valley-Troy Christian-Legacy Christian-Cedarville winner, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Piqua Upper Bracket winner, Friday March 10, UD Arena, Dayton.
Troy Lower Bracket
Saturday, Feb. 25
(1) South Charleston Southeastern vs. (11) Yellow Springs, 3:30 p.m.
(3) Springfield Catholic Central vs. (7) Dayton Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
(10) Pleasant Hill Newton vs. Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner, 6 p.m.
(6) West Alexandria Twin Valley South vs. Catholic Central-Jefferson winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Newton-Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner vs. TV South-Catholic Central-Jefferson winner, 7 p.m.
Winner vs. Taylor Lower Bracket winner, Friday March 10, UD Arena, Dayton.
Compiled by John Bombatch. Information courtesy of the Southwest District Athletic Board. A complete listing of all the Southwest district brackets can be found on the board’s website: swdab.org.