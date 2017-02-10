Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School

Bellbrook seeks JV tennis coach

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School is looking for a Junior Varsity Tennis Coach for the upcoming 2017 season.

Qualifications: Team Player, good communication skills, positive attitude and outlook, knowledge of the game of tennis, ability to lead and foster a positive environment for student-athletes, and flexible schedule.

If interested please email Tom Bean – tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us or Head Coach Karen Haviland – coachhaviland@aol.com.

Golden Eagles win division

The Bellbrook girls basketball team wrapped up its second consecutive undefeated Southwestern Buckeye League season as they cruised to a comfortable 56-21 victory over Eaton on senior night, Thursday, Feb. 9. The Golden Eagles are now 19-3 overall, 10-0 in the SWBL’s Southwestern division, and have won 24 straight league games. Cassidy Hofacker led the scoring with 24 points as nine girls entered the scoring column. The girls now have a few days off before beginning tournament play Wednesday night Feb. 15 when the No.2-seeded Golden Eagles face No. 11 seed Blanchester in their Division II sectional tournament opener, at 7:45 p.m. at Lebanon High School.

Xenia falls in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Xenia’s Astella Welsh scored 13 points and hauled in 11 rebounds, Alexis Claybaugh scored 10 points, and Jada Wallace scored seven points to go with a team-high 14 rebounds in Thursday’s Feb. 9 girls basketball loss to West Carrollton. The game was West Carrollton’s first division win of the season.

Xenia (5-16 overall, 3-10 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South) wraps up its regular season with a 2:30 p.m. game against Fairborn at Baker Middle School. The Buccaneers will begin Division I sectional tournament play at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 when No. 16 seed Xenia takes on No. 15 Troy at 3 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High School.

Skyhawks, Pirates split

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn girls varsity bowling team beat West Carrollton, 1,869 to 1,781, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Skyhawks shot a 685 for game one, with Audrey Renner shooting a 184. In game two, West Carrollton shot a 816 to Fairborn’s 802. Alyssa Lewis led, shooting a 200. The Skyhawks shot a 171 in the first baker game to West Carrollton’s 167 to increase their lead to 14 pins. For the final baker game, the Skyhawks shot a 211 to West Carrollton’s 137, winning by 88 pins.

Fairborn’s boys fell to West Carrollton 2022 to 2039. In game one, Fairborn shot a 825 to West Carrollton’s 799 putting them in the lead by 26 pins. West Carrollton then shot a 910 in game two to take the lead against Fairborn’s 849 series by 35 pins. The Skyhawks had baker games of 148 and 200, but were unable to take back the lead.

Fairborn will compete against Xenia on Monday, February 13 at Bowl 10 for Senior Night.

Patriots double up Fenwick

MIDDLETOWN — Amanda Schroeder scored a game-high 18 points and snared seven rebounds, Julia Keller finished with 10 points, Allie Stefanek finished with nine points and seven boards, and Dana Koesters also finished with nine points, as visiting Carroll bashed Fenwick, 65-32 in a Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North contest, Wednesday Feb. 8 at Fenwick.

Carroll (18-3, 8-2 GCL Co-Ed North) wraps up its regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cincinnati McAuley. The Patriots, top seeds in the Division II Tecumseh Lower bracket, take on Dayton Meadowdale in the opening round of the sectional tournament at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle.

College

Cedarville falls to Ursuline

PEPPER PIKE — Cedarville’s Regina Hochstetler scored a game-high 22 points, but host Ursuline College rolled to a 70-53 women’s college basketball win, Thursday, Feb. 9 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference matchup.

Cedarville University is now 14-9 overall, 6-4 G-MAC, while Ursuline remains undefeated in G-MAC play with an 18-5, 10-0 record. Cedarville next plays at Malone University, which is currently second in the conference behind Ursuline. That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The fourth-place Yellow Jackets won’t play another home game until Feb. 23.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — Call us with your Greene County area sports team’s result! Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record, and next scheduled game where applicable.

Upcoming events

Schools Go Red for Heart Month

KETTERING — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, Kettering Sports Medicine, Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Kettering Heart and Vascular Health, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

Kettering Sports Medicine and Dayton Sports Medicine Institute provide athletic training services to 28 area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Health will provide information on heart health screenings, and small red stress balls will be thrown into the stands.

“Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are in UPPERCASE):

Saturday, Feb. 11

CEDARVILLE vs. Catholic Central (Girls)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

WEST CARROLLTON vs. Xenia

Statistics show heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. Many don’t realize they are at risk because the risk factors can be silent. Heart screening provides a simple way to learn more about the health of your heart and point you in the direction of prevention. For more information about heart screening programs visit www.ketteringhealth.org/heartcare.

JYSB signups continue

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

First Clodbusters meeting Feb. 19

GREENE COUNTY — The Clodbuster Base Ball Club was formed 28 years ago to demonstrate and enjoy the early years of the great American game of base ball (yes, two words until the 1880’s). We play the game according to the rules of 1860 and dress in “uniforms” that would be appropriate for a farm community club in Ohio in the early 1860’s. We schedule matches with other “vintage” clubs from around the area during the summer, and often participate in festivals and tournaments. Our “ballists” (players) range in age from their mid-20s to their late-50s, with some scorers, umpires, and historical interpreters still active into their early 70s!

Please join us at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 or March 12 to learn more about the Clodbuster Base Ball Club. For additional information or if you have questions, please send an email to clodbuster.news@yahoo.com.

Beavercreek Adult Softball

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

Fees are $480 per team, per league for 6 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. leagues and $495 for the 8:20/9:30 p.m. leagues (under the lights). The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Lions Club taking signups

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club would like to announce registrations for the Summer Baseball, Softball and T-ball programs for children ages 6 through 15. Parents may register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club sports website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org . Parents who wish to register their children in person may do so at Stephen Bell Elementary from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, or from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The program will begin with practices in the month of April, with games beginning in May. Softball practice will begin in May, with games ending in mid July.

Please send all Greene County sports information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thanks!

