Sports Digest

Fairborn falls to M’Burg

MIAMISBURG — The Fairborn Skyhawks girls basketball team fell to Miamisburg, 51-31, Wednesday, Feb. 8. Jana Brown-Griffith had a team-high 10 points, Evelyn Oktavec added eight and Kaylie Cook added six for the Skyhawks. Fairborn falls to 10-11, 7-6 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division. The Skyhawks’ final regular-season game takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Baker Middle School in Fairborn. The game will be Senior Night against Xenia.

Golden Eagles defeat Massie

BELLBROOK — After a very slow start that saw the score tied at 8-all heading into the second quarter, the Bellbrook girls varsity basketball team used their defense to take over the game and rolled to a 53-29 home win Wednesday, Feb. 8, over Clarksville Clinton-Massie. Two juniors — Bekah Vine with 16 points and Cassidy Bereda with 10 — led the Eagles, now 18-3. The team closed out its regular season Thursday night, Feb. 9 on Senior night with a game versus Eaton.

Bellbrook seeks JV tennis coach

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School is looking for a Junior Varsity Tennis Coach for the upcoming 2017 season.

Qualifications: Team Player, good communication skills, positive attitude and outlook, knowledge of the game of tennis, ability to lead and foster a positive environment for student-athletes, and flexible schedule.

If interested please email Tom Bean – tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us or Head Coach Karen Haviland – coachhaviland@aol.com.

College

CSU streak ends vs. Lane CollegeJACKSON, Tenn. — The Central State University women’s basketball team lost on the road, 88-71, to the Dragons of Lane College in conference play on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a CSU winning streak that had lasted 12 games.

Twenty one turnovers hindered CSU from generating any momentum offensively. While CSU struggled to hang on to the ball, Lane shooters combined to hit nearly 60 percent of their field goal attempts. Lane went to the free throw line 36 times, making 29 attempts. CSU made 19 trips to the free throw line, converting 13 shots.

Keyana Johnson and Addie McNealy combined for over half of the Dragons’ points. Johnson finished with 28 points and four rebounds. McNealy had 27 points and six rebounds as the Dragons improved to 8-14 overall and 7-6 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Marauders were led by 16 points from Ghameerah McCullers. Sierra Harley finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. The loss drops CSU to an overall ledger of 15-6 with a 10-3 mark in conference play. CSU plays next at 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 11 at Kentucky State.

Marauders fall on the road

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Central State men’s basketball team lost to Lane College, 85-74, in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

Lane held a decisive advantage in points scored in the paint, 34-18. While CSU shot an efficient 54% from the field, LC shooters were even better converting 65% of their shot attempts on the night.

SIAC pre-season Player of the Year Terrance Bridgeman made 15 of 23 shot attempts for a game-high 39 points as the Dragons improved to 14-8 on the season and 11-2 in SIAC play.

Markese McGuire led all Marauders with 17 points and four steals. The loss drops CSU, who plays at Kentucky State on Saturday, to an overall record of 8-16 with a 5-9 mark in conference play.

Sports scores/news wanted

Upcoming events

Schools Go Red for Heart Month

KETTERING — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, Kettering Sports Medicine, Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Kettering Heart and Vascular Health, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

Kettering Sports Medicine and Dayton Sports Medicine Institute provide athletic training services to 28 area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Health will provide information on heart health screenings, and small red stress balls will be thrown into the stands.

“Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are in UPPERCASE):

Friday, Feb. 10

CEDARVILLE vs. Madison Plains

LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. Yellow Springs

Saturday, Feb. 11

CEDARVILLE vs. Catholic Central (Girls)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

WEST CARROLLTON vs. Xenia

Statistics show heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. Many don’t realize they are at risk because the risk factors can be silent. Heart screening provides a simple way to learn more about the health of your heart and point you in the direction of prevention. For more information about heart screening programs visit www.ketteringhealth.org/heartcare.

JYSB signups continue

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Summer Adult Softball

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

Fees are $480 per team, per league for 6 P.M. and 7:10 p.m. leagues and $495 for the 8:20/9:30 p.m. leagues (under the lights). The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Lions Club taking signups

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club would like to announce registrations for the Summer Baseball, Softball and T-ball programs for children ages 6 through 15. Parents may register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club sports website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org . Parents who wish to register their children in person may do so at Stephen Bell Elementary from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, or from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The program will begin with practices in the month of April, with games beginning in May. Softball practice will begin in May, with games ending in mid July.

First Clodbusters meeting Feb. 19

GREENE COUNTY — The Clodbuster Base Ball Club was formed 28 years ago to demonstrate and enjoy the early years of the great American game of base ball (yes, two words until the 1880’s). We play the game according to the rules of 1860 and dress in “uniforms” that would be appropriate for a farm community club in Ohio in the early 1860’s. We schedule matches with other “vintage” clubs from around the area during the summer, and often participate in festivals and tournaments. Our “ballists” (players) range in age from their mid-20s to their late-50s, with some scorers, umpires, and historical interpreters still active into their early 70s!

Please join us at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 or March 12 to learn more about the Clodbuster Base Ball Club. For additional information or if you have questions, please send an email to clodbuster.news@yahoo.com.

Please send your Greene County area sports results and information to sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you.

