Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School

Curtis scores career best in win

XENIA — Fresh off the team’s 83-39 dismantling Saturday, Feb. 4 of New Carlisle Tecumseh, Xenia defeated Riverside Stebbins, 70-60, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Samari Curtis was a huge reason for the Buccaneer’s success against Stebbins. Curtis scored all 17 of Xenia’s first-quarter points, and finished with a career-best 39 points, in Tuesday’s win. Ricky Williams matched his season-high points total with 22 points in the win. He and Curtis each hauled in eight rebounds as well.

Xenia is now 13-6 overall and 7-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South Division. The Bucs host Trotwood-Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for their next game.

Jacks topple Bellbrook

OAKWOOD — Visiting Bellbrook got off to a slow three-point first quarter, and could never catch up, in a 54-39 Feb. 7 boys basketball road loss at Oakwood High School.

Donnie Crouch scored a game-high 23 points, but the rest of the Golden Eagles team combined for 16. Mark Lauterbach led Oakwood (13-7, 6-5 Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division) with 17 points.

Bellbrook (5-12, 2-8 SWBL Southwestern) has a 7:15 p.m. contest at Brookville up next on Friday, Feb. 10.

Knights defeat Miami Valley

DAYTON — Rachel Sweeney scored a game-high 27 points and Emily Riddle finished with 18, as Xenia Legacy Christian Academy defeated conference leaders Miami Valley, 65-48, in a Monday, Feb. 6 girls basketball game. LCA outscored the host Rams in every quarter of play, and held a 26-12 lead at the half. Tia Karras led Miami Valley with a 21-point performance.

Legacy Christian (14-6, 5-3 Metro Buckeye Conference) will host Yellow Springs next. That game is set for a 6:45 p.m. start on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Bulldogs rally past Dayton Christian

YELLOW SPRINGS — Trailing 23-18 at the break, host Yellow Springs outscored Dayton Christian 37-26 in the second half for Monday’s Feb. 6 girls basketball win, 55-49. Morgan Minnich led the Bulldogs with 22 points and teammate Elizabeth Smith finished with 15. Yellow Springs plays at 6:45 p.m. tonight (Feb. 9) at Xenia Legacy Christian.

Beavers nip Springboro in OT

BEAVERCREEK — The Battlin’ Beavers of Beavercreek outscored Springboro, 6-4, in overtime to claim a 50-48 win, Monday, Feb. 6, over the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National West Division champs.

Carmen Williams led Beavercreek with 16 points scored, Cori Dilsavor finished with 13 points, and Lexi Moore hauled in 14 rebounds, to lead the Beavers.

Bellbrook seeks JV tennis coach

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School is looking for a Junior Varsity Tennis Coach for the upcoming 2017 season.

Qualifications: Team Player, good communication skills, positive attitude and outlook, knowledge of the game of tennis, ability to lead and foster a positive environment for student-athletes, and flexible schedule.

If interested please email Tom Bean – tom.bean@bss.k12.oh.us or Head Coach Karen Haviland – coachhaviland@aol.com.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — Call us with your Greene County area sports team’s result! Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record, and next scheduled game where applicable.

Upcoming events

Schools Go Red for Heart Month

KETTERING — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, Kettering Sports Medicine, Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Kettering Heart and Vascular Health, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

Kettering Sports Medicine and Dayton Sports Medicine Institute provide athletic training services to 28 area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Health will provide information on heart health screenings, and small red stress balls will be thrown into the stands.

“Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are in UPPERCASE):

Friday, Feb. 10

CEDARVILLE vs. Madison Plains

LEGACY CHRISTIAN vs. Yellow Springs

Saturday, Feb. 11

CEDARVILLE vs. Catholic Central (Girls)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

WEST CARROLLTON vs. Xenia

Statistics show heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. Many don’t realize they are at risk because the risk factors can be silent. Heart screening provides a simple way to learn more about the health of your heart and point you in the direction of prevention. For more information about heart screening programs visit www.ketteringhealth.org/heartcare.

JYSB signups continue

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Summer Adult Softball

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams.

Fees are $480 per team, per league for 6 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. leagues and $495 for the 8:20/9:30 p.m. leagues (under the lights). The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 17 to July 25 with all games played at Rotary Park.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov for league information and availability. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Lions Club taking signups

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Lions Club would like to announce registrations for the Summer Baseball, Softball and T-ball programs for children ages 6 through 15. Parents may register their children by visiting the Lion’s Club sports website at www.bellbrooklionssports.org . Parents who wish to register their children in person may do so at Stephen Bell Elementary from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb, 25, or from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The program will begin with practices in the month of April, with games beginning in May. Softball practice will begin in May, with games ending in mid July.

First Clodbusters meeting Feb. 19

GREENE COUNTY — The Clodbuster Base Ball Club was formed 28 years ago to demonstrate and enjoy the early years of the great American game of base ball (yes, two words until the 1880’s). We play the game according to the rules of 1860 and dress in “uniforms” that would be appropriate for a farm community club in Ohio in the early 1860’s. We schedule matches with other “vintage” clubs from around the area during the summer, and often participate in festivals and tournaments. Our “ballists” (players) range in age from their mid-20s to their late-50s, with some scorers, umpires, and historical interpreters still active into their early 70s!

Please join us at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 or March 12 to learn more about the Clodbuster Base Ball Club. For additional information or if you have questions, please send an email to clodbuster.news@yahoo.com.

Please send your Greene County-area sports information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you.

Please send your Greene County-area sports information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you.