Wrestling Honor Roll

Here’s a list of area high school wrestlers who currently have winning records this season as of Feb. 7, 2017.

(The Metro Buckeye Conference, Ohio Heritage Conference and Carroll High do not list wrestling statistics on their respective league websites.):

106 pounds

Devan Hendricks, Greeneview (14-1)

Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (16-10) 5 pins

Kaileigh Nuessgen, Beavercreek (10-9) 3 pins

113

Trevor Landon, Fairborn (15-12) 11 pins

120

Desmond Diggs, Xenia (14-13) 5 pins

126

Ben Sherrill, Bellbrook (18-3) 6 pins

Colin Neuner, Beavercreek (19-7) 12 pins

132

Gavin Bell, Beavercreek (17-6) 3 pins

Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (13-8) 5 pins

138

(No area wrestlers above .500)

145

Ian Heiland, Beavercreek (27-6) 17 pins

Jordan Baraldi, Bellbrook (3-1) 2 pins

152

Keaton Keller, Beavercreek (11-5) 3 pins

Thomas Dyamond, Xenia (17-9) 6 pins

Matthew Billock, Bellbrook (7-6), 4 pins

160

(No area wrestlers above .500)

170

Stephen Holton, Xenia (21-9) 15 pins

Michael Coker, Fairborn (14-13) 7 pins

182

Jesse Jones, Fairborn (21-10) 10 pins

John Hammond, Beaverceek (3-2)

195

Aaron Weiser, Beavercreek (14-7) 8 pins

Tim Tidwell, Bellbrook (15-9) 5 pins

220

Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (22-6) 10 pins

James Jackson, Xenia (12-7) 8 pins

Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (13-10) 8 pins

285

Peyton Bartley, Xenia (26-6) 21 pins

Beavercreek’s Bradley Smith, shown here defeating Butler’s Dylan Sagers in a consolation semifinal match, placed third at the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships, held Feb. 2-4 in Vandalia. Smith (22-6) is the top Greene County-area wrestler in the 220-pound weight class. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BradleySmith_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Bradley Smith, shown here defeating Butler’s Dylan Sagers in a consolation semifinal match, placed third at the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships, held Feb. 2-4 in Vandalia. Smith (22-6) is the top Greene County-area wrestler in the 220-pound weight class. Karen Clark |Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@civitasmedia.com

If you have a Greene County-area wrestler with a winning record that you’d like to have included in the Wrestling Honor Roll, send your wrestler’s name, record, pins information to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@civitasmedia.com.

And we can always use photos of your wrestler. If you’d like them to be included in the honor roll, send them along as well!