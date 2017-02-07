Central State football names 2017 signees

WILBERFORCE — The Marauders of Central State University welcomed in 17 new players this week.

“We feel great about this initial group of signees,” Central State head football coach Cedric Pearl said. “There are a number of impressive young men that we welcome into the Marauder family. Our staff has really worked hard to recruit the type of players that will position us to be successful in 2017.”

CSU signed players from across the nation, which includes seven players from the state of Ohio, five from Michigan, two from Georgia, one from Illinois, one from Florida and one from California.

“Our staff has been extremely impressed with the caliber of student-athletes that join our program,” Pearl added. “We are getting strong students who will be leaders on the field and in the classroom. Each player is dedicated to helping the program succeed. I fully expect that the incoming recruits will have a chance to make an immediate impact this season. We are looking forward to assisting our young men in their development as players while also maintaining a focus on academics and graduation.”

Three All-State selections, seven All-District selections and 13 All-Conference selections are among the accolades earned by this year’s incoming class.

The signees include one quarterback, three offensive linemen, one kicker, two defensive backs, five defensive linemen and five linebackers. More players are expected to choose Central State as their destination in the upcoming weeks.

The complete list of members of the current Central State signing class are as follows:

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

Kailen Abrams, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds Detroit, linebacker

Nasir Carter, 6-3, 235, Springfield Kenton, defensive lineman

Darico Ellis, 6-3, 260, Detroit Cass Tech, offensive lineman

Mikey’ion Hunter, 5-10, 225, Trotwood-Madison, linebacker

Jeqaevious Husband, 6-3, 250, Fairburn Langston Hughes (Ga.), offensive lineman

Darrel Latham, 6-0, 250, River Rouge (Mich.), defensive lineman

Christopher Lewis, 5-11, 165, Flint Southwestern (Mich.), defensive back

Stephen McGill, 6-1, 240, River Rouge (Mich.), defensive lineman

Shareef Safo, 6-0, 260, Cleveland Shaw, defensive lineman

Michael Wiggs, 6-6, 310, Westerville Central, offensive lineman

Javion Malik Williams, 5-11, 230, Fairburn Langston Hughes (Ga.), linebacker

TRANSFER SIGNEES

Jermon Cobbs, 5-11, 225, West Virginia State, Cincinnati, linebacker

J.T. Davis, 6-0, 165, Feather River, Daytona Beach (Fla.), defensive back

Trent Mays, 6-2, 210, Hocking, Steubenville, quarterback

Paul Ortiz, 6-2, 175, Edinboro, Chula Vista (Calif.), kicker

Rashaun Searles, 6-2, 285, Glenville State, Cleveland, defensive lineman

Reggie Spearman, 6-3, 225, Illinois State, Chicago, linebacker

http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CSULogo-copy-1.jpg

Greene County News

Story provided by Central State Sports Information Director Nick Novy.

Story provided by Central State Sports Information Director Nick Novy.