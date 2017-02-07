Colby Cross was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for December for Cedarville High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Cross is a freshman on the varsity basketball team, with an impressive 3.5 grade-point average. He averages 15.4 points per game with 17 against Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 20 versus Leesburg Fairfield, 18 vs. North Lewisburg Triad and 19 vs. Springfield Northeastern.

