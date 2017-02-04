No. 2 Kettering Alter Knights 32, No. 3 Carroll Patriots 31

RIVERSIDE — Trailing for most of the game, Kettering Alter, ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Division II girls high school basketball poll, rallied late to nip No. 3 Carroll by a 32-31 score on the Carroll Patriots’ home court.

There’s a good chance that these two Greater Catholic League Co-Ed powers will meet up again … in the D-II Southwest District post season tournament.

We’ll have a full story on Saturday night’s game in Monday’s Xenia Daily Gazette, as well as Monday’s Fairborn Daily Herald.