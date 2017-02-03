Sports Digest

Greene County News

Bellbrook undefeated in SWBL

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook girls varsity basketball team moved one step closer to another undefeated Southwestern Buckeye League season when they defeated the visiting Germantown Valley View Spartans, 45-23, Thursday Feb. 2. Shaking off a little bit of a slow start offensively, the Golden Eagles’ strong defensive effort propelled them to an eight-point halftime lead. Juniors Cassidy Hofacker and Bekah Vine, with 17 and 11 points respectively, led the Eagles’ offensive charge. Bellbrook, now 16-3 for the season (10-0 in the SWBL’s Southwestern Division), returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 4 at home against a winless Brookville. The reserve game is set to begin at noon.

Skyhawks defeat Indians

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s Audrey Renner tossed a match-best 434 two-game series to lead the Skyhawks girls bowling team to a 2,183 to 1,946 win Thursday, Feb. 2 over Riverside Stebbins. Alyssa Lewis threw a 374 two-game series, Callie Shimek rolled a 353, Shyann Predmore rolled a 348 and Maddie Riley tossed a 338 in Fairborn’s win.

Fairborn leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division with an 11-2 overall record, 9-2 in the division. They will compete in the Elk Invitational, Saturday, Feb. 4 at Dayton’s Poelking Lanes South.

Pats defeat CJ

RIVERSIDE — Amanda Schroeder scored 29 points and brought down 13 rebounds, and teammate Ellie Rumme finished with 17 points, as Carroll defeated visiting Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 67-54, in a girls varsity basketball Greater Catholic League Co-Ed contest, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

In a key GCL Co-Ed North battle, Carroll hosts Kettering Alter for a 7:30 p.m contest Saturday, Feb. 4. Alter is 7-0 and in first place in the division, while Carroll is a half game behind at 7-1.

Skyhawks bash Stebbins

FAIRBORN — Khala Powell scored a game-high 18 points, Evelyn Oktavec scored 12 points, and Jana Brown-Griffith scored 12 points with a game-high 11 rebounds, as Fairborn claimed a 54-34 girls varsity basketball win Wednesday, Feb. 1 over Riverside Stebbins.

Fairborn (9-10 overall, 6-6 in Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South action) plays at West Carrollton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 for its next game.

Firebirds burn Xenia

XENIA — Visiting Kettering Fairmont outscored Xenia by a 31-12 margin in the second half of Wednesday’s Feb. 1 girls basketball game. Fairmont won the contest, 61-32. Astella Welsh led Xenia with 14 points and six rebounds.

Xenia (5-14, 3-8 GWOC American South) plays at Trotwood-Madison at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 for their next game.

Stebbins edges Fairborn

Despite J.T. Cherpeski’s match-best 474 series, Riverside Stebbins claimed a 2,309 to 2,233 boys varsity bowling win Thursday, Feb. 2. Other top Skyhawks scores were tossed by James Lewis III (357 two-game series), Ryan Karr (348) and Jacob Hart (338), while Montanna Robinson and Stephen Spahr each tossed single games of 180.

Fairborn (5-8 overall, 4-7 GWOC American South) is competing in the Elk Invitational at noon today, Saturday, Feb. 4 at Poelking South Lanes in Dayton.

Upcoming events

JYSB registration under way

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Xenia Legacy Christian Academy’s Rachel Sweeney scored her 1,000th high school girls varsity basketball career point in a game Jan. 19 against Monroe. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RachelSweeney_PS.jpg Xenia Legacy Christian Academy’s Rachel Sweeney scored her 1,000th high school girls varsity basketball career point in a game Jan. 19 against Monroe.

