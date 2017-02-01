Local athletes sign national letters of intent

GREENE COUNTY — Five area high schools announced that they had area student athletes committing to their respective colleges and universities on National Signing Day, Feb. 1.

Xenia Christian senior wrestler and former Fairborn Skyhawk A.J. Warner signed earlier this week to attend and wrestle at Campbell University (N.C.).

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Carroll announced senior girls soccer standout Abby McNamara had signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Wake Forest University on a full athletic scholarship. McNamara has been named an All-Ohio first team selection in 2015 and 2016, and she was named a National Soccer Coaches of America Association All-American in 2016 as well.

Early Wednesday morning, Greeneview athletic standout Ethan Bradds signed to play college football at Eastern Kentucky University. And during the afternoon, Fairborn High School student athletes Brandon Easterling (football at the University of Dayton) and Tanner Robinson (men’s soccer at Tiffin University) announced their college intentions; and Xenia High School’s leading girls soccer scorer from this past season, Cheyann McGee, signed to play women’s soccer at Malone University in Canton.

Feb. 1 was the initial signing date for college football, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s water polo. According to nationalletter.org, potential football recruits can sign as late as April 1, while the final signing date for soccer and men’s water polo is Aug. 1.

The next major signing day will take place April 12, when men’s and women’s basketball recruits and athletes in “all other sports” can initially sign.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@civitasmedia.com

Do you have a photo or an NLI announcement from a student athlete at your Greene County area school? If so, please send the photo and student athlete’s signing information to sports editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@civitasmedia.com. Thank you.

