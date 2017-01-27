Sports Digest

Greene County News

Upcoming events

Reds Caravan today

CINCINNATI — The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a stop in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Jan. 28, as part of the caravan’s North Tour.

At each of the 17 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game on Monday, April 3 (4:10 pm) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rowing indoor program starts Feb. 1

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers.

The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

JYSB registration under way

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

