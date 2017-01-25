Sports Digest

Greene County News

Yellow Springs grounds Eagles

YELLOW SPRINGS — Morgan Minnich scored a team-high 28 points to go with eight steals, Elizabeth Smith scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, and Jasmine Davidson brought down 10 rebounds of her own in Yellow Springs 70-54 girls basketball win Jan. 23 over Middletown Christian.

The Bulldogs have the rest of the week off. They’re next scheduled game isn’t until Jan. 31 when they’ll play at Springfield Catholic Central.

Knights rally past Troy Christian

XENIA — Trailing by a point at the break, and all even after three quarters of play, Legacy Christian Academy outscored Troy Christian by a 15-9 margin in the fourth to claim the Jan. 23 45-39 win.

No individual statistics were available for either team. LCA is now 10-5 overall, and 2-2 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. They’re scheduled to host Carlisle for a nonleague tussle at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 next.

Beavers defeat Bellbrook

BEAVERCREEK — Keaira Youngblood scored 14 points, Cori Dilsavor added 12, Bailey Draughn tossed in nine points and Carmen Williams scored eight in Beavercreek’s 49-37 win, Jan. 23, over a solid Bellbrook team. Host Beavercreek had a 29-15 lead at the break. There were no statistics reported by Bellbrook.

Beavercreek (12-4) gets back on the floor at 3 p.m. Saturday when they’ll have a nonleague road battle with perennial basketball power Cincinnati McAuley.

Bellbrook (12-3) has a key Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division contest at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Monroe.

Skyhawks knock off CJ

FAIRBORN — In a close game throughout, host Fairborn outscored Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 19-17, in the final quarter to claim a 57-56 win on Jan. 23.

Evelyn Octavec led the Skyhawks (7-9) with 23 points scored, Khala Powell finished with 16 points and Kaylie Cook scored nine.

Fairborn is plays at 7:30 p.m. today, Jan. 25 at Greenville.

Upcoming events

Rowing indoor program Feb. 1

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers.

The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

JYSB registrations under way

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Reds at USAF Museum, Jan. 28

CINCINNATI — The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a stop in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the caravan’s North Tour.

At each of the 17 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game on Monday, April 3 (4:10 pm) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Please send your Greene County area sports information to: sports@xeniagazette.com. Thank you!

