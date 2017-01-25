WSU women win sixth straight

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Down 10 after a quarter, the Wright State women’s basketball team outscored Valparaiso, 59-36, the rest of the way to win its sixth straight game, Jan.22, a 65-52 Horizon League decision over the Crusaders at the ARC.

Valpo hit five of eight shots in the first quarter compared to two of 17 for WSU as the Crusaders built a 16-6 lead. The second period, however, would be a different story as the Raiders outscored Valparaiso, 17-4, to take a 23-20 lead into halftime.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half as Wright State shot 22 percent from the field while the Crusaders shot 35 percent.

Jumpers by Emily Vogelpohl and Lexi Smith in the final minute of the third quarter extended the WSU margin to 39-30 and the Raiders broke the game open by opening the final stanza with a 19-4 run, six each by Chelsea Welch and Mackenzie Taylor and five from Myrthe den Heeten.

Wright State shot just 29 percent for the game and made four of 25 three-pointers, but hit 21 foul shots while Valpo shot 39 percent. The Raiders led 22-3 in points off of turnovers, 17-8 in second-chance points and 13-4 in fast-break points.

Welch paced all scorers with 19 points, 16 coming in the second half, while Vogelpohl added 17 along with six steals and five assists. Taylor chipped in 11 points while den Heeten had nine off the bench. Smith had seven points and collected 13 rebounds.

Wright State (15-5, 7-1 Horizon), winners of six straight and 11 of its last 12, wraps up the first round of league play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, with a home contest against Detroit Mercy.

Wright State junior Chelsea Welch, shown here in a game earlier this season against Fort Wayne, led the Raiders with 19 points, Sunday, in a win in Valparaiso, Ind. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_womens.jpg Wright State junior Chelsea Welch, shown here in a game earlier this season against Fort Wayne, led the Raiders with 19 points, Sunday, in a win in Valparaiso, Ind.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of the Wright State University Athletic Department.

