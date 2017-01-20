Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School

Sidney sinks Fairborn

SIDNEY — Host Sidney outscored Fairborn 14-2 in overtime to claim a 60-48 win, Jan. 18, in Greater Western Ohio Conference girls basketball action. Celena Taborn led Sidney (10-4, 7-1 GWOC American North) with a game-high 29-point effort, and she had 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots for a triple-double.

Kaylie Cook was the top scorer for Fairborn (5-9, 3-5 GWOC American South) with 22 points, and teammate Khala Powell finished with 16. The Skyhawks’ next game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 when they’ll host Piqua at Baker Middle School in Fairborn.

Bellbrook rolls to win

BROOKVILLE — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles overwhelmed the Brookville Blue Devils, 71-18, on Jan. 18 in Southwestern Buckeye League action. The Eagles scored at will and the Devils had no answer. Playing all 15 girls who dressed for the game, the Eagles jumped out to a first-quarter 21-9 lead. Freshman Brooklyn Hall led the Eagles in scoring with a career- high 19 points and Cassidy Hofacker added 14. Bellbrook ran its record to 12 wins and two losses, 7-0 in league play. Bellbrook’s next game will be a different story as Ed Zink will have his Beavercreek team primed and ready to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Eagles last year. That game will be played Monday, Jan. 23 at Beavercreek, with reserves scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

Middle School

Warner beats Tippecanoe

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Tipp City Tippecanoe, 56-51, to move to 9-0 on the season. Alex Williams led the scoring for the Bucs with 30 points. Dylan Hoosier and Isaiah Hoyt scored eight apiece, Zack Gaither scored six, and Kevin Johnson and Cole English each scored two points. The next game for the boys is at home on Saturday against Sidney.

Upcoming events

Rowing indoor program Feb. 1

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers.

The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

JYSB registration under way

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Reds Caravan set

CINCINNATI — The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a stop in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Jan. 28, as part of the caravan’s North Tour.

At each of the 17 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game on Monday, April 3 (4:10 pm) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

