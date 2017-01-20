SW Classic swim results

CINCINNATI — Several area swimmers competed in the 34th annual Southwest Ohio High School Swimming & Diving Classic, with several competitors advancing through to the championship and consolation finals. The swimmers listed below are among the best out of 112 competing high schools. Over 2,650 swimmers competed in the event, which is the largest invitational swimming event of its kind in the nation.

Finals and Consolation Finals

(Listed by event, finish, swimmer’s name, school and finishing time)

GIRLS

50-meter Freestyle: Final — 5. Olivia Chick, Yellow Springs 24.55 seconds; Consolation — 9. Claire Farrell, Carroll 24.81; 100 Freestyle: Final — 3. Chick, Yellow Springs 52.14; Consolation — 10. Farrell, Carroll 53.22; 11. Kaitlyn Bacik, Beavercreek 53.63; 200 Freestyle: Consolation — 13. Bacik, Beavercreek 1:58.13; 500 Freestyle: Final — 21. Bacik, Beavercreek 5:21.66; 1,650 Freestyle: Final — 18. Carsyn Siefert, Xenia 19:07.59; 100 Backstroke: Final — 5. Chick, Yellow Springs 57.82; 200 Backstroke: Consolation — 11. Chick, Yellow Springs 2:05.01; 14. Averi McCarthy, Beavercreek 2:09.34; 100 Butterfly: Final — 5. Peyton Farrell, Beavercreek 57.69; Consolation — 12. Emily Sullivan, Carroll 59.56; 200 Individual Medley: Consolation — 13. Sullivan, Carroll 2:12.30; 16. P. Farrell, Beavercreek 2:16.73; 400 IM: Final — 45. Kylie Saner, Xenia 5:13.63; 200 Freestyle Relay: Consolation — 13. Carroll (E. Sullivan, N. Inesta, D. Spragg, C. Farrell) 1:43.56; 400 Freestyle Relay: Final — 8. Beavercreek (P. Farrell, A. McCarthy, N. Edge, K. Bacik) 3:42.24; 200 Medley Relay: Final — 7. Beavercreek (A. McCarthy, N. Edge, P. Farrell, K. Bacik) 1:52.77; 400 Medley Relay: Consolation — 9. Beavercreek (A. McCarthy, K. Bacik, P. Farrell, N. Edge) 4:04.01;

BOYS

50 Freestyle: Consolation — 9. Josef Pohlmann, Beavercreek 21.72; 14. John Sampson, Bellbrook 22.08; 100 Freestyle: Final — 1. Cody Bybee, Bellbrook 44.91; 5. Hank Siefert, Xenia 46.30; Consolation — 11. Dominic Harry, Carroll 47.53; 14. Pohlmann, Beavercreek 48.33; 200 Freestyle: Final — 2. Bybee, Bellbrook 1:38.28; Consolation — 15. Harry, Carroll 1:48.18; 500 Freestyle: Final — 11. Dawson Lutes, Beavercreek 4:51.55; 22. Luke Lehman, Carroll 5:09.41; 1,650 Freestyle: Final — 7. Lutes, Beavercreek 16:52.73; 50 Backstroke: Final — 1. Hunter McNachtan, Beavercreek 26.39; 100 Backstroke: Final — 1. John Sampson, Bellbrook 50.38; Consolation — 14. Josh Rine, Beavercreek 55.33; 200 Backstroke: Final — 1. Sampson, Bellbrook 1:48.06; 3. Siefert, Xenia 1:52.21; 4. Connor Blatt, Carroll 1:53.76; Consolation — 16. Rine, Beavercreek 2:01.62; 100 Breaststroke: Final — 1. Eric Knowles, Xenia Legacy Christian 56.59; 4. Harry, Carroll 59.43; 200 Breaststroke: Final — 2. Knowles, LCA 2:01.51; 7. Harry, Carroll 2:13.72; Consolation — 13. Calvin Wise, Greenon 2:15.39; 50 Butterfly: Final — 8. Henry Wong, Bellbrook DQ; 100 Butterfly: Final — 1. Bybee, Bellbrook 48.55; 3. Siefert, Xenia 51.11; 5. Pohlmann, Beavercreek 52.14; 6. Blatt, Carroll 52.95; 200 Butterfly: Final — 1. Bybee, Bellbrook 1:49.86; Consolation — 12. Cole Huggard, Bellbrook 2:01.05; 16. Rine, Beavercreek 2:04.67; 100 Individual Medley: Consolation — 13. Wong, Bellbrook 1:00.30; 16. McNachtan, Beavercreek 1:00.88; 200 IM: Final — 1. Knowles, LCA 1:50.34; 7. Blatt, Carroll 1:59.82; Consolation — 14. Huggard, Bellbrook 2:01.15; 400 IM: Final — 1. Knowles, LCA 3:52.72; 3. Siefert, Xenia 4:01.81; 8. Huggard, Bellbrook 4:14.06; 10. Lutes, Beavercreek 4:18.56; 22. Jason Allen, Beavercreek 4:32.71; 200 Freestyle Relay: Final — 6. Bellbrook (J. Sampson, H. Wong, C. Huggard, C. Bybee) 1:30.76; Consolation — 13. Beavercreek (J. Stanley, D. Lutes, J. Rine, J. Pohlmann) 1:32.36; 400 Freestyle Relay: Final — 5. Bellbrook (C. Bybee, H. Wong, C. Huggard, J. Sampson) 3:16.64; 7. Carroll (F. Brossart, C. Blatt, L. Lehman, D. Harry) 3:18.98; 200 Medley Relay: Final — 4. Bellbrook (J. Sampson, C. Huggard, C. Bybee, H. Wong) 1:37.77; 5. Carroll (L. Lehman, D. Harry, C. Blatt, F. Brossart) 1:39.21; Consolation — 10. Beavercreek (J. Rine, D. Lutes, J. Stanley, J. Pohlmann) 1:40.92; 400 Medley Relay: Final — 4. Carroll (L. Lehman, D. Harry, C. Blatt, F. Brossart) 3:35.34; 5. Bellbrook (J. Sampson, C. Huggard, C. Bybee, H. Wong) 3:35.35; Consolation — 12. Beavercreek (J. Rine, I. Leighninger, J. Pohlmann, D. Lutes) 3:43.13;

Compiled by John Bombatch. Results courtesy of swimmeet.com.

