Sports Digest

High School

Skyhawks knock off Ponitz

DAYTON — Fairborn beat Dayton Ponitz, 55-37, on Monday. The Skyhawks (5-7) were led in scoring by Jana Brown-Griffith’s 15 points, a career high for her. Kaylie Cook added 12, Khala Powell scored seven, while Marina Suarez tossed in six points. Mikayla Baughman and Zyon Olinger had four points each, while Ashley Dagnan, Chloe Johnson and Kirsten George all had two points. Fairborn’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Hosts fourth at Bellbrook Invite

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook finished fourth in the 12-team Bellbrook Invitational wrestling tournament held Saturday, Jan. 7 at Bellbrook High School. The Golden Eagles had two weight class winners as Zach Taylor finished first at 120 pounds and Ben Sherrill won at 126.

Six other Bellbrook wrestlers placed in the top six of their respective weight classes. Tim Tidwell finished second at 182 pounds, while Owen Ebel (132), Matthew Billock (152) and Anthony Barhorst (170) each placed third, Eric Bridegens finished fourth at 106, and Patrick Broderick finished sixth at 220 pounds.

Fairborn finished seventh. Placing for the Skyhawks were: Michael Coker (170 pounds, second); Trevor Landon (113), Jesse Jones (182) and Gavin Murphy 220) each third; and 195-pounder Ryan Lewis finished fourth.

Trojans roll over Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Trevor King scored 30 points to lead South Charleston Southeastern to an 84-51 win over host Cedarville on Friday, Jan. 6. King’s game-high number overshadowed freshman guard Colby Cross’s 20-point effort for Cedarville. Fellow guard, C.J. Pahl also got into double-figure scoring for the Indians. The sophomore finished with 10 points.

Middle School

Xenia defeats Piqua Blue

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Piqua Blue, 48-27, on Monday. The undefeated 8-0 Bucs were led by Alex Williams, who scored 14. Dylan Hoosier had 11, Zack Gaither 10, Kevin Johnson scored four, Isaiah Rogan scored three, while Cole English, Isaiah Hoyt and Trevor McGuinness two each.

College

CSU falls to Morehouse

ATLANTA — The Central State University Marauders men’s basketball team committed a season-high 27 turnovers in Saturday’s loss to host Morehouse College. Morehouse took advantage CSU’s miscues, holding a 29-6 edge in points scored off of turnovers.

Four players scored in double-figures for Morehouse led by Omar Alton’s game-high 19 points. He also added 12 rebounds and seven steals as Morehouse improved to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the SIAC.

Markese McGuire paced the Marauders with 15 points. Frank Barber III finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Konteh had 10 points and nine rebounds. Dwight Richard, Jr. chipped in with 12 points off the bench, but it was not enough as the Marauders dropped their sixth straight game.

Currently at 5-9 on the year with a 2-5 mark in conference play, the Marauders will return home for five straight home games beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night when they face Washington Adventist University.

Yellow Jackets lose at home

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s basketball team lost on Saturday, Jan. 7 to Kentucky Wesleyan by a 77-72 score, at the Callan Athletic Center on the Cedarville campus.

Baylee Bennett and Regina Hochstetler shared high scorer honors for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 1-1 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) with 16 points scored each, and Kaitlyn Holm scored 15 in the loss.

Ky. Wesleyan completes Yellow Jacket sweep

CEDARVILLE — Kentucky Wesleyan’s Ken-Jah Bosley scored a game-high 26 points and teammate Malek Harris added 20 in an 83-69 win over Cedarville University on Saturday at the Callan Athletic Center.

Justice Montgomery led Cedarville (5-9, 0-2 G-MAC) with 15 points, Dazhonetae Bennett and Patrick Bain scored 10 apiece, and J.C. Faubion and Easton Bazzoli each finished with nine in the loss.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff cannot be at every game. Therefore we need coaches, scorekeepers and/or a dedicated parent for each sports team in Greene County to provide game scores daily. Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record where applicable.

Upcoming events

Southwest Classic set

CINCINNATI — The 34th annual Southwest Ohio High School Swimming and Diving Classic will take place Jan. 14-15 at several locations throughout SW Ohio. Approximately 2,650 swimmers and 150 divers are scheduled to compete in this year’s classic.

Bellbrook’s Cody Bybee and John Sampson, Carroll’s Dominic Harry, Xenia’s Hank Siefert and Xenia Legacy Christian’s Eric Knowles on the boys side. Among the top girls competitors are the Greene County area’s Abbey Duncan of Beavercreek, Carroll’s Claire Farrell and Olivia Chick of Yellow Springs.

Diving preliminaries will be held Jan. 14 at Miami University, Mason, Milford and Trotwood-Madison High Schools, with the finals set Jan. 15 at the University of Cincinnati. The swimming prelims will be held Jan. 14 at Countryside YMCA, the Dayton Raider Aquatic Center in Beavercreek, Miami University’s A&B pools, Mason, Milford, Cincinnati Princeton, Trotwood-Madison High Schools and the West Carrollton YMCA, with the finals taking place Jan. 15 in the Keating Natatorium at Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School.

Boat club indoor program

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers. The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

Fairborn induction set

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Athletic Department will host its third Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning with a 4:30 p.m. dinner Saturday, Jan. 14 in the FHS Commons.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class consists of Ed McCloud (Class of 1964, Fairborn HS – Football/Baseball), Jackie (Smith) Whitaker (Class of 1981, Park Hills HS – Volleyball/Girls Basketball/Softball), Veasna Tith (Class of 1998, Fairborn HS – Boys Tennis), Fred J. Buschmeyer (Coach, Fairborn HS – Track & Field/Cross Country/Basketball) and the 1970 Boys Basketball District Championship team.

The official induction ceremony will take place at approximately 7 p.m. after the junior varsity boys basketball game and right before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. boys varsity game, at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse, located at Baker Middle School, in Fairborn.

Xenia Hall of Fame ceremony

XENIA — The 2016 class of inductees to the Xenia Hall of Fame will be introduced at the Jan. 13 Xenia High School boys varsity basketball game. This is the sixth class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class — consisting of William “Bill” Wilson (track, and cross country coach 1954-‘79), Dr. David Hazel (football, track, class of 1970), Erin Hawley (swimming, 2008), Kristi Cope Elsman (soccer, basketball, 1993), Nick Ungard (golf, basketball, 1952), Richard Bennett (educator, coach, civic leader, 2016); Shawn Thigpen (basketball, track, 1993), Steve Smith (wrestling, 1988) and the 1985-‘86 XHS wrestling team — will attend the induction ceremony, which is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any community member may attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations by Dec. 23.

JYSB registrations start

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Youth Softball and Baseball organization (JYSB) will hold registration opportunities for the upcoming 2017 season from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 for all leagues. A new division, Ram-Ball, will be offered as a way to create interest in baseball and softball for youngsters ages 3 and 4. Late registration will run through March 3, but includes an additional late fee.

Costs are as follows: Ram-Ball (co-ed, ages 3-4) $35; T-Ball (co-ed ages 5-6) $75; 8U Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), 10U (ages 9-10), 12U (ages 11-12), and 15U (separate from OHSAA, season begins after the high school season ends) $75.

Opening Day is April 29. Coaches and volunteers in any capacity are always needed. More information can be found at www.jamestownysb.com. Email questions to jysbleague@gmail.com or call Chris Reynolds at 937-935-5012.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

