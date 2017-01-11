Balanced LCA defeats Yellow Springs

By John Bombatch

jbombatch@civitasmedia.com

YELLOW SPRINGS — Whether it was slowing their opponent down with defense, working the fast break offense, finding ways to score inside or simply hitting their free throws, visiting Xenia Legacy Christian got the job done Tuesday night, in a 68-60 win over an improving Yellow Springs squad.

The Knights withstood an outside scoring clinic put on by the Bulldogs’ Tony Marinelli, with some help from Andrew Clark, in the opening quarter. Marinelli canned three straight 3-pointers, and Clark hit one of his own, to help give Yellow Springs an 18-12 lead after one quarter. But LCA rallied to out-score the Bulldogs 18-9 in the second quarter and stayed out front the rest of the way.

And then Erik Uszynski got the Knights’ inside game going in the second half. The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored 13 of his team-high 17 points from the baseline in the second half. And when Uszynski wasn’t scoring inside, David Kensinger (14 points, eight in the fourth quarter) was, or Ashton Burke was at the line draining free throws.

As a team, LCA hit 17 of 18 free-throw tries for the game. Burke, who finished with 15 points, was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line and 6-of-6 down the stretch.

Oh, and the Knights’ Keano Hammerstrom quietly tossed in 14 points of his own.

“A conference win and taking care of business on the road, this was big,” Legacy Christian coach Brad Newsome said. “We tried to be strong in our defensive transitions, and then (offensively) we tried to get the ball to our key guys at half court. … We gave up too many of the long shots in that first quarter. That kept them in the contest early on.”

LCA is now 7-5 overall, 3-2 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. They’ll next host MBC foe Miami Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Yellow Springs’ Marinelli ended up with a game-high 19 points, but he was plagued with foul trouble for much of the second half. Andrew Clark scored 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Joe Plumer scored 10 points in the second half to finish with 14.

The Bulldogs may have lost their fourth straight game, and ninth out of their first 10, but coach Bobby Crawford sees the team showing improvement with each game.

“They made more ‘We’ plays than we did, the plays where it’s a team effort and not about one’s self. But we’re getting better. We’re a very young team, but I see us improving. For most of these kids, it’s their first time playing varsity basketball. Joe (Plumer) is the only one that you can tell is playing intense basketball for the entire game. Tony (Marinelli) is almost there, and Andrew (Clark) is getting there as well. But there are a lot of younger guys — Christian (Elam), Trey (Anderson) and Augie (Knenemeyer) — they’re just learning about what it takes to win a varsity basketball game. It’s not easy. But we’re practicing better, and you’re seeing that improvement out on the court on game day.

“It takes 90 days to create a new habit. I’ve had these kids for about 60 days so far. If we keep improving like this, nobody’s going to want to play us in the post season.”

Yellow Springs hits the road on Friday, Jan. 13 for its next game. They’ll play at 7 p.m. at Dayton Christian then.

Coincidentally, the OHSAA post season tournament is about 30 days away, almost the 90th day Crawford will have been working with the Bulldogs.

Xenia Legacy Christian sophomore Keano Hammerstrom (30) attacks from the right baseline as Auge Knenemeyer (24) of Yellow Springs defends. Legacy Christian won Tuesday night’s Metro Buckeye Conference boys high school basketball matchup, 68-60, on Yellow Springs’ floor. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HammerstomKnemeyer_PS.jpg Xenia Legacy Christian sophomore Keano Hammerstrom (30) attacks from the right baseline as Auge Knenemeyer (24) of Yellow Springs defends. Legacy Christian won Tuesday night’s Metro Buckeye Conference boys high school basketball matchup, 68-60, on Yellow Springs’ floor. John Bombatch | Greene County News Yellow Springs’ Andrew Clark (3) passes over a Xenia Legacy Christian defender during Tuesday’s boys high school basketball game at Yellow Springs High School. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AndewClarkPass_PS.jpg Yellow Springs’ Andrew Clark (3) passes over a Xenia Legacy Christian defender during Tuesday’s boys high school basketball game at Yellow Springs High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News James Brads (21) of Xenia Legacy Christian gets off a shot as Yellow Springs’ Joe Plumer comes out to defend him, during the first half of Tuesday’s Metro Buckeye Conference high school basketball game in Yellow Springs. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JamesBradsJumperPlumer_PS.jpg James Brads (21) of Xenia Legacy Christian gets off a shot as Yellow Springs’ Joe Plumer comes out to defend him, during the first half of Tuesday’s Metro Buckeye Conference high school basketball game in Yellow Springs. John Bombatch | Greene County News Legacy Christian’s Josh Frueh puts in a layup after making a steal in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Yellow Springs High School. The visiting Knights won the contest, 68-60. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JoshFrueh_PS.jpg Legacy Christian’s Josh Frueh puts in a layup after making a steal in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Yellow Springs High School. The visiting Knights won the contest, 68-60. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Yellow Springs cheerleaders performed at halftime for their fans, Tuesday. Visiting Xenia Legacy Christian won the ballgame, however, 68-60. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YSCheerleaders_PS.jpg The Yellow Springs cheerleaders performed at halftime for their fans, Tuesday. Visiting Xenia Legacy Christian won the ballgame, however, 68-60. John Bombatch | Greene County News

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

You can reach John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.