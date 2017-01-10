S.D. State player joins Raiders

Greene County News

FAIRBORN — Cole Gentry, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard from South Dakota State, has announced his intention to enroll at Wright State University and play basketball for the Raiders next year. He will sit out according to NCAA regulations and be eligible at the end of the first semester next season.

A red shirt during the 2015-16 season, Gentry played in 10 games this season for the Jackrabbits, starting four times. The St. Charles, Ill. (East) native averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while averaging 16.7 minutes a game. He scored a high of 10 points at Idaho on Nov. 21 with two threes in 31 minutes of action.

Before enrolling at SDSU, Gentry led his St. Charles East team to a 24-4 record while averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists. He shot 55 percent from the field, 48 percent from three and 80 percent from the line as a senior, earning conference MVP and being named City/Suburban Hoop Report Second Team All-State, Courier News Player of the Year and Chicago Sun Times All-Area team in 2015. As a junior, he averaged 13 points, five assists and two steals.

The Raiders, 11-6 and 2-2, travel Thursday to Green Bay, and play Saturday at Milwaukee.

