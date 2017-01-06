Wrestling Honor Roll

Greene County News
GREENE COUNTY — Here’s a list of known area high school wrestlers who currently have winning records this season as of Jan.5, 2017.
The Metro Buckeye, Greater Catholic League and Ohio Heritage conferences do not list wrestling statistics on their respective websites.
106 pounds
Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (9-6) 2 pins
Kaileigh Nuessgen, Beavercreek (6-5) 1 pin
113 pounds
Trevor Landon, Fairborn (2-1) 2 pins
120 pounds
(No area wrestlers above .500)
126 pounds
Ben Sherrill, Bellbrook (11-2) 4 pins
Colin Neuner, Beavercreek (11-3) 7 pins
132 pounds
Gavin Bell, Beavercreek (11-2) 1 pin
138 pounds
Kody Konicki, Beavercreek (7-5) 5 pins
Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (7-5) 2 pins
145 pounds
Ian Heiland, Beavercreek (12-3) 7 pins
Jordan Baraldi, Bellbrook (3-1) 2 pins
152 pounds
Keaton Keller, Beavercreek (7-4) 2 pins
160 pounds
(No area wrestlers above .500)
170 pounds
Stephen Holton, Xenia (10-5) 6 pins
180 pounds
Jesse Jones, Fairborn (3-1) 3 pins
Taylor Maxwell, Xenia (3-2)
John Hammond, Beaverceek (3-2)
Michael Coker, Fairborn (2-1) 2 pins
195 pounds
Aaron Weiser, Beavercreek (8-3) 5 pins
Tim Tidwell, Bellbrook (9-5) 5 pins
220 pounds
Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (11-3) 6 pins
James Jackson, Xenia (5-3) 4 pins
285 pounds
Peyton Bartley, Xenia (14-3) 12 pins
