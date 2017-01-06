Greene County News

GREENE COUNTY — Here’s a list of known area high school wrestlers who currently have winning records this season as of Jan.5, 2017.

The Metro Buckeye, Greater Catholic League and Ohio Heritage conferences do not list wrestling statistics on their respective websites.

If you have a Greene County-area wrestler with a winning record that you’d like to have included in the Wrestling Honor Roll, send your wrestler’s name, record, and pins information to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@civitasmedia.com.

And we can always use wrestling photos. If you’d like your wrestling photos to be included in the honor roll, please send them along as well!

106 pounds

Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (9-6) 2 pins

Kaileigh Nuessgen, Beavercreek (6-5) 1 pin

113 pounds

Trevor Landon, Fairborn (2-1) 2 pins

120 pounds

(No area wrestlers above .500)

126 pounds

Ben Sherrill, Bellbrook (11-2) 4 pins

Colin Neuner, Beavercreek (11-3) 7 pins

132 pounds

Gavin Bell, Beavercreek (11-2) 1 pin

138 pounds

Kody Konicki, Beavercreek (7-5) 5 pins

Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (7-5) 2 pins

145 pounds

Ian Heiland, Beavercreek (12-3) 7 pins

Jordan Baraldi, Bellbrook (3-1) 2 pins

152 pounds

Keaton Keller, Beavercreek (7-4) 2 pins

160 pounds

(No area wrestlers above .500)

170 pounds

Stephen Holton, Xenia (10-5) 6 pins

180 pounds

Jesse Jones, Fairborn (3-1) 3 pins

Taylor Maxwell, Xenia (3-2)

John Hammond, Beaverceek (3-2)

Michael Coker, Fairborn (2-1) 2 pins

195 pounds

Aaron Weiser, Beavercreek (8-3) 5 pins

Tim Tidwell, Bellbrook (9-5) 5 pins

220 pounds

Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (11-3) 6 pins

James Jackson, Xenia (5-3) 4 pins

285 pounds

Peyton Bartley, Xenia (14-3) 12 pins

Beavercreek’s Colin Neuner, shown here in a recent second-round match against Damien Emmert of Lisbon Beaver, is among the area’s top 126-pound wrestlers. Neuner won this Dec. 28 Medina Invitational match by pin. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Neuner_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Colin Neuner, shown here in a recent second-round match against Damien Emmert of Lisbon Beaver, is among the area’s top 126-pound wrestlers. Neuner won this Dec. 28 Medina Invitational match by pin. Karen Clark | Greene County News Ian Heiland of Beavercreek defeated Trent Shcar of Creston Norwayne by pin in this second-round match at the Medina Invitational on Dec. 28. Heiland is ranked among Greene County’s top wrestlers in the 145-pound weight category. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Heiland_PS.jpg Ian Heiland of Beavercreek defeated Trent Shcar of Creston Norwayne by pin in this second-round match at the Medina Invitational on Dec. 28. Heiland is ranked among Greene County’s top wrestlers in the 145-pound weight category. Karen Clark | Greene County News Beavercreek 220-pounder Bradley Smith won this fourth round consolation match over Olentangy’s Michel Rosales by pin, Dec. 28 at the Medina Invitational wrestling tournament. Smith is the area’s top wrestler at 220, and currently sports an 11-3 record with six pins. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Smith_PS.jpg Beavercreek 220-pounder Bradley Smith won this fourth round consolation match over Olentangy’s Michel Rosales by pin, Dec. 28 at the Medina Invitational wrestling tournament. Smith is the area’s top wrestler at 220, and currently sports an 11-3 record with six pins. Karen Clark | Greene County News Aaron Weiser pins Oak Hills’ Tyler Lohmiller during the Dec. 28 Medina Invitational wrestling tournament. The Beavercreek wrestler is currently the top-rated 195-pound wrestler in Greene County with an 8-3 record with five pins. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Weiser_PS.jpg Aaron Weiser pins Oak Hills’ Tyler Lohmiller during the Dec. 28 Medina Invitational wrestling tournament. The Beavercreek wrestler is currently the top-rated 195-pound wrestler in Greene County with an 8-3 record with five pins. Karen Clark | Greene County News Beavercreek 182-pound wrestler Reese Blackmore’s 4-6 record kept him out of this week’s Wrestling Honor Roll. But if he keeps pinning wrestlers, like this pin of Louisville’s Jesse Curlutu at the Medina Invitational, you should see the Battling Beaver on the list pretty soon. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Blackmore_PS.jpg Beavercreek 182-pound wrestler Reese Blackmore’s 4-6 record kept him out of this week’s Wrestling Honor Roll. But if he keeps pinning wrestlers, like this pin of Louisville’s Jesse Curlutu at the Medina Invitational, you should see the Battling Beaver on the list pretty soon. Karen Clark | Greene County News

Honor Roll composed by John Bombatch. Send wrestling information to: jbombatch@civitasmedia.com.

