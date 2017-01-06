Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School

Bucs bedeviled by Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — Visiting Xenia scored five points or less in each quarter of play in Wednesday’s 52-15 girls basketball loss to host Tippecanoe. No individual statistics were provided by either team. Xenia (2-9, 1-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) will next host Sidney at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tippecanoe is now 8-1 overall and leads the GWOC American North with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Aviators soar over Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The good news is that the Fairborn Skyhawks girls basketball team limited Vandalia Butler — a team that came in averaging 46 points scored per game — to just 35. The bad news is that Fairborn scored 18 for the entire game, Wednesday, at Baker Middle School.

Butler’s Olivia Schoenherr was the only player to score in double figures for either team, finishing with 10 points. Khala Powell led Fairborn with five. The Skyhawks (3-7 overall, 2-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) are scheduled to host Troy at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Baker Middle School.

Baseball camp at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Stebbins High School is hosting a six week baseball camp starting Jan. 7. Stebbins head coach Mike Weiler will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

Middle School

Warner stays undefeated

SPRINGFIELD — Xenia Warner’s eighth grade boys basketball team improved to 7-0 on the season with a 57-33 victory Wenesday at Springfield Blue. Alex Williams led the Bucs with 19 points. Isaiah Hoyt and Dylan Hoosier added 12, Kevin Johnson five, Matthew Caupp four, Michael Thompson three, Cole English and Eliyjah Fields scored one each.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff cannot be at every game. Therefore we need coaches, scorekeepers and/or a dedicated parent for each sports team in Greene County to provide game scores daily. Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record where applicable.

College

Yellow Jackets rally past Trevecca

CEDARVILLE — Trialing 53-47 with 9:09 left in the game, host Cedarville University’s women’s basketball team outscored Trevecca 23-5 the rest of the way to claim Thursday’s 70-58 win at the Callan Athletic Center.

Regina Hostetler led Cedarville (7-5, 1-0 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) with a game-high 23 points, with Baylee Bennett scoring 16 points and Kaitlyn Holm tossing in 11.

Marauders defeat Clark Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Central State women’s basketball team claimed a 73-65 win over Clark Atlanta on Thursday. Sierra Harley led the Marauders with a game-high 21 points, Mustafa Notter and Jasmin Dancy scored 10 each, and Ghameerah McCullers tossed in eight. Falon Edwards pulled down 12 rebounds while Harley and McCullers grabbed 10 each.

CSU is now 7-5 overall, 4-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, while Clark Atlanta slipps to 5-7, 1-3 SIAC.

Upcoming events

Paralympian signing autographs

BEAVERCREEK — Cedarville University student-athlete Grace Norman, the women’s triathlon gold medalist and women’s 400-meter run bronze medalist at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will be signing autographs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Xenia Christian High School graduate is a freshman at Cedarville University and has designs on competing in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The event, which will take place in the second level food court, is open to the public and free of charge.

Boat club offering indoor program

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club is offering a two-month indoor rowing program this winter for adults looking to burn calories, build strength and endurance, meet new friends, and learn the mechanics of the sport of rowing from professional coaches and experienced rowers. The program starts with two sessions of instruction 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown Dayton YMCA, 316 N. Wilkinson St. To register or to request more information, fill out the online form at daytonboatclub.org/adult-winter-erging.html.

Fairborn induction set for Jan. 14

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Athletic Department will host its third Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning with a 4:30 p.m. dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in the FHS Commons.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class consists of Ed McCloud (Class of 1964, Fairborn HS – Football/Baseball), Jackie (Smith) Whitaker (Class of 1981, Park Hills HS – Volleyball/Girls Basketball/Softball), Veasna Tith (Class of 1998, Fairborn HS – Boys Tennis), Fred J. Buschmeyer (Coach, Fairborn HS – Track & Field/Cross Country/Basketball) and the 1970 Boys Basketball District Championship team.

The official induction ceremony will take place at approximately 7 p.m. after the junior varsity boys basketball game and right before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. boys varsity game, at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse, located at Baker Middle School, in Fairborn.

Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies set

XENIA — The 2016 class of inductees to the Xenia Hall of Fame will be introduced at the Jan. 13, 2017 Xenia High School boys varsity basketball game. This is the sixth class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class — consisting of William “Bill” Wilson (track, and cross country coach 1954-‘79), Dr. David Hazel (football, track, class of 1970), Erin Hawley (swimming, 2008), Kristi Cope Elsman (soccer, basketball, 1993), Nick Ungard (golf, basketball, 1952), Richard Bennett (educator, coach, civic leader, 2016); Shawn Thigpen (basketball, track, 1993), Steve Smith (wrestling, 1988) and the 1985-‘86 XHS wrestling team — will attend the induction ceremony, which is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any community member may attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.