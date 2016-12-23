Sports Digest

Greene County News

High School Action

Fairborn bowlers sweep Greenville

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn boys beat Greenville 2110-2105 and the girls topped the Green Wave 1921-1799 to complete a Wednesday sweep. The boys were led by J.T. Cherpeski with a 491 series (237-254). Despite a shaky start, the boys came back in game two with a 950, as Tanner Robinson contributed a 201. The boys shot a 214-192 in the baker games to decide the match. Audrey Renner shot a 202 in game one and Alyssa Lewis shot a 209 in game two to pace the girls.

The Skyhawks were scheduled to bowl against Tippecanoe Thursday.

Middle School Action

Greeneview wins tri-match

​JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School hosted Springfield Northeastern and Southeastern in a tri match Wednesday night. Greeneview defeated Northeastern, 30-12, and Southeastern, 22-18. Emma Randall, a 2008 Greeneview graduate, who is an assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s Olympic wrestling team was honored as well.

Fairborn 8th girls win

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn eighth-grade girls basketball team posted a 46-20 win over Piqua Wednesday. The Lady Skyhawks scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. The defense was aggressive and did not allow many open shots and even fewer offensive rebounds for the Indians. Eight different players scored for Fairborn.

Sports scores/news wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff cannot be at every game. Therefore we need coaches, scorekeepers and/or a dedicated parent for each sports team in Greene County to provide game scores daily. Our phone is on all the time: Dial 937-372-4444, then press the prompt for the newsroom — call and leave a message at any time. If not by phone, email us at sports@xeniagazette.com. Please include first and last names of players and your team’s overall and league record where applicable.

Upcoming events

Fairborn induction set for Jan. 14

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Athletic Department will host its third Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning with a 4:30 p.m. dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in the FHS Commons.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class consists of Ed McCloud (Class of 1964, Fairborn HS – Football/Baseball), Jackie (Smith) Whitaker (Class of 1981, Park Hills HS – Volleyball/Girls Basketball/Softball), Veasna Tith (Class of 1998, Fairborn HS – Boys Tennis), Fred J. Buschmeyer (Coach, Fairborn HS – Track & Field/Cross Country/Basketball) and the 1970 Boys Basketball District Championship team.

The official induction ceremony will take place at approximately 7 p.m. after the junior varsity boys basketball game and right before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. boys varsity game, at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse, located at Baker Middle School, in Fairborn.

Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies set

XENIA — The 2016 class of inductees to the Xenia Hall of Fame will be introduced at the Jan. 13, 2017 Xenia High School boys varsity basketball game. This is the sixth class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 2016 Hall of Fame class — consisting of William “Bill” Wilson (track, and cross country coach 1954-‘79), Dr. David Hazel (football, track, class of 1970), Erin Hawley (swimming, 2008), Kristi Cope Elsman (soccer, basketball, 1993), Nick Ungard (golf, basketball, 1952), Richard Bennett (educator, coach, civic leader, 2016); Shawn Thigpen (basketball, track, 1993), Steve Smith (wrestling, 1988) and the 1985-‘86 XHS wrestling team — will attend the induction ceremony, which is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any community member may attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations by Dec. 23.

Submitted photo The Greeneview middle school wrestling team and Emma Randall. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Emmaand-team.jpg Submitted photo The Greeneview middle school wrestling team and Emma Randall.

Send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

