Remembering Edward Caddy

XENIA — Born in Ireland in 1815, Caddy was a tall man with long white hair and beard, ruddy face and red nose. He lived in Xenia at the corner of Detroit and High streets where twice each day, he would walk through town, wearing a coat with very large pockets in which he would put apples, oranges, and candy. He loved to give these treats to the children he encountered on his walk. Caddy was the model for a Norman Rockwell painting of Santa Claus resting in his chair after making toys, a doll house on his lap and elves working nearby. The picture was featured on the cover of Saturday Evening Post Dec. 2, 1922.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and long-time historical writer.

