“‘Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will make you fishers of men.’ At once they left their nets and followed him.” (Matthew 4:19-20)

It was a common practice for rabbis to have followers and for them to seek to draw others into following their rabbi. This expression about being fishers of men was well known. Now these men would be followers of Jesus but not only that. They too would be active in drawing others to follow this Rabbi, Jesus. This is the commission of every follower of Jesus. We are not only disciples following, but apostles drawing other in. The first disciple’s enthusiasm to drop everything and follow Jesus is also the enthusiasm they would have to witness for Him – drawing others to Jesus as they lifted up the Cross and its Good News.

If we have been called to follow, we have also been called to fish. The following may not be as difficult as the fishing. It is easy to follow someone to the lake but more difficult to get into the boat and do the fishing. Fishing can be a messy business — hooks, worms, etc. Fishing to draw people to follow Jesus can also be a messy business — sins, attitudes, persecution, etc. — and yet, it is with the joy of our salvation that we go fishing for those who need to learn of the Good News of the Cross.

Heavenly Father, we have been caught by Your Grace and now we are Your fishers. We are still fishing for Your Son, drawing others to follow Him. There is no greater calling in life than to introduce people to Your Son. Help me to do that more effectively. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

