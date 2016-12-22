Religion Digest

Greene County News

Christmas worship

FAIRBORN — Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St., invites everyone to join in as attendees celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Due to individuals who are traveling or working on Christmas Eve, the church has decided to host the service on the eve of Christmas Eve beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Dec 23. The service will also be live streamed at www.fairbornumc.org/livestream.

Christmas Eve candlelight and musical service

FAIRBORN — Fairborn and area residents are invited to a special candlelight and musical service 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 100 E. Main St. The service starts with organ prelude music; the candlelight service will begin 7:30. The service will include traditional Christmas Hymns and carols, music by the great organ and choir in addition to instrumental music. A brass ensemble will be accompanying the hymns as well as special music arranged by member Douglas Goetz. A message will be preached by Pastor John Place. The candlelighting will take place while singing “Silent Night.” Everyone is welcome to join and are encouraged to bring a friend.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will host a Christmas Day meeting beginning 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, inviting members to gather in an informal program to share holiday music and favorite Christmas memories. Attendees are invited to bring a favorite poem or reading appropriate for the season. Coffee, tea, snacks and conversation will follow the program beginning 11:45 a.m.

Free clothing

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church is starting its fifth year at the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, at 100 N. Broad St. During 2014, the church offered free clothing, coats and shoes to 298 families including 461 adults, 103 teens and 343 children.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9-11 a.m. Call the church 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Greene County News report compiled by staff.

Greene County News report compiled by staff.