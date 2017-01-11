Education Digest

Herald News Report

Collier wins scholarship

OXFORD — Terra Collier is one of three Miami University students who received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad.

The scholarship program aims to diversify the kinds of students who study abroad by supporting U.S. undergraduate students who are receiving federal Pell Grant funding; the program also aims to diversify the countries and regions where students go to study.

Collier of Fairborn is earning a bachelors of science in business, bachelor of arts majoring in marketing. She is planning to study in Durban, South Africa. The Gilman scholarships are awarded twice a year by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State.

Ashley named to dean’s list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Celeste Ashley, a sophomore creative writing major of Beavercreek, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Students named to dean’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, K.Y. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Greene County residents were named on the list: Sydney Beck of Beavercreek; Molly Lawson and Jared Wamsley both of Dayton. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

WILLIAMSBURG, K.Y. — University of the Cumberlands has accepted Kayla Parker of Bellbrook for the upcoming academic year. Parker is a current student at Bellbrook High School.

Hitchcock honored

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Students named to the fall semester 2016 Chancellors List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Finance student Thomas Hitchcock of Cedarville was recognized on the fall semester. To qualify for a place on the Chancellors List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

Local student graduates

MARSHALL, Mo. — Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, conferred 62 degrees for 2016 December graduates. The following Greene County resident graduated from MVC in December: Kristen Hastings of Xenia, bachelor of science in educational studies.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

