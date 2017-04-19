Titley promoted to sergeant

FAIRBORN — A round of applause echoed through council chambers April 17 after Fairborn Officer Bill Titley was promoted to a sergeant position.

“I want to thank everyone, the Fairborn Police Department … and my family as well,” Titley said after receiving the promotion.

He has served the Fairborn Police Department for 19 years, becoming a member of the Regional Emergency Response Team in 2004. A number of young Fairborn citizens know him as the former long-time school resource officer, as he served that position for Fairborn City Schools for 12 years. There, he was responsible for teaching DARE, but took off that hat in January 2016 to serve as a patrol officer.

Titley received the Medal of Valor in 2000, Fairborn Employee of the Year award in 2001, Knights of Columbus Blue Coat award in 2004 and Fairborn City Schools Excellence award in 2014, according to the Fairborn Police Department. He was recognized once again as an Employee of the Year in 2016 for his role in public safety.

Employees of the year had to be nominated by their supervisors — displaying job safety, attendance and motivation, professional development, interpersonal relationships and a strong overall performance.

A number of Titley’s family members attended the swearing-in/promotion ceremony, including his children, wife and in-laws. He explained who they were after the promotion became official. Titley’s wife pinned his new badge to his uniform as she expressed pride in his accomplishment.

