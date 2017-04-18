Tool lending available for citizens

Editor’s note: The City of Fairborn proclaimed April 17-April 22 as Community Development Week. Therefore, check this week’s Tuesday-Saturday editions of the Fairborn Daily Herald for more information regarding Fairborn’s community development efforts.

FAIRBORN — Now that the days are sunnier, the grass and plants are growing, and Do-It-Yourself projects are on the horizon, it is time to prioritize what needs attention and what tools are needed to successfully complete those upcoming projects.

There may be instances where a tool you don’t own is needed or no longer working. The City of Fairborn Neighborhood Betterment Division is able to assist eligible residents with tools through its Tool Lending Closet (TLC) program.

According to Neighborhood Betterment Director Missy Frost, who runs the TLC, the program has been in operation for the past 19 years. This year, the city received a new aluminum shed, which is twice the size of the previous wood shed, to store additional equipment that is in high demand.

“Each year the wait list for mowers and weed eaters continues to become longer,” said Frost, “With our new shed, we will be adding more mowers, weed trimmers and various hand tools.”

In addition to lawn mowers and weed trimmers, numerous lawn and garden and home repair tools, including extension cords, are available to help residents complete necessary maintenance and projects.

The TLC is open by appointment only from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 15. Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program, users must meet specific income guidelines to qualify for borrowing equipment. There is no fee to borrow tools, and many of the items in the TLC are easy to use for simple home repair projects, maintenance issues, and lawn care.

The TLC is located behind the City of Fairborn’s garage, 300 N. Third Street. For more information or to inquire about available tools, contact Frost at 937-754-3060.

Story courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

