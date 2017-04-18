Egg hunt goes over-easy

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_2-1.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_5-1.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_12.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.

Barb Slone | Greene County News Local kids scrambled to find some of the 10,000 eggs scattered across Central Park April 16 as part of the 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt. Eggs contained a variety of prizes.