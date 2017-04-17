CDW proclaimed across city

Editor’s note: The City of Fairborn proclaimed April 17-April 22 as Community Development Week. Therefore, check this week’s Tuesday-Saturday editions of the Fairborn Daily Herald for more information regarding Fairborn’s community development efforts.

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is recognizing April 17-April 22 as Community Development Week, which recognizes bettering the community in a number of capacities, after Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick made a proclamation for such at the April 3 regular council meeting.

“The City of Fairborn and other local governments have clearly demonstrated the capacity to administer and customize the Community Development Block Grant program to identify pressing local problems, such as affordable housing, neighborhood and human service needs, job creation and retention and physical redevelopment,” Kirkpatrick said.

Community Development Week highlights the Community Development Block Grant, which aims to assist community members in need receive necessary repairs to their homes. The CBDG program first started in 1974 and offers help to individuals across the nation.

“CBDG funds are used by thousands of neighborhoods [and] nonprofit organizations throughout the nation to address pressing neighborhood and human-service needs,” Kirkpatrick said during the proclamation. ” … The community development block grant program has a significant impact on local economies through job creation and retention, physical redevelopment and improved local tax bases.”

Community development also highlights blight removal, building code inspection and enforcement, planning as well as property maintenance, among other items.

“It’s a very relevant program that serves our community,” Neighborhood Betterment Director Missy Frost said of the CDBG funds after accepting the proclamation. “We are able to service lots of different persons with multiple activities, [such as] code enforcement, redevelopment, rehabilitation, many different things, so it’s a very-needed program.”

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick proclaimed this week, April 17-April 22, as Community Development Week. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0528.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick proclaimed this week, April 17-April 22, as Community Development Week.

Community Development Week highlights bettering the city

