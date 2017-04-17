Veterans committee selects logo

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project committee is proud to announce that the winner of the Military Veterans Memorial logo contest is Robert Rogers.

Rogers was raised in the City of Fairborn, graduating from Fairborn City Schools in 2011 and from Wittenberg University in 2015. He is currently working at the Speedway Corporation in Enon. He said he loved art and credits his grandmother for his interest in arts.

“I wanted to give back to the community and especially the veterans who have given so much for their country,” Rogers said. “This seemed like the right thing to do.”

The design is a symbol to the Pentagon and has five branches of service on each side, which is giving each credit for service.

The committee of individuals for the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project are working and volunteering their time in fundraising events and hope that the community and businesses will help support the memorial project too. A 501c3 tax deduction, checks can be made out to Greene County Community Foundation. In the memo of the check, be sure to state: Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project. Checks can be mailed to Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, 12 North Central Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

If individuals would like to make a donation on their charge card, they can phone donations into Greene Country Community Foundation, telling them that it is to be credited Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project. Large donations will be listed in sponsors section at the memorial showing support for the veterans and the community.

The Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project is on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/fairbornmemorial/; it also has a website, http://www.fairbornvetsmemorial.com/.

The committee is a group of volunteers. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_logo-contest-winner.jpg The committee is a group of volunteers. Submitted photos The selected logo, created by Fairborn native Robert Rogers. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_logo.jpg Submitted photos The selected logo, created by Fairborn native Robert Rogers.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project.

