Fairborn Municipal Court

March 16

Christopher M. Murray, 1300 Deagleway Apt. C, Fairborn, guilty violence of TPO, $315 fins, 180 days, 160 suspended. Remanded today for 18 days. Good behavior for two years.

Antonio M. Hayes, 248 Gilbert Ave., Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Shatika S. Thomas Brown, 5039 Norris, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Von Maur stores and the Greene for two years.

Memory M. Mobley, 4228 Wenz Court Apt. A, Dayton, guilty obstructing, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Antoi0ne L. Dye, 4539 Live Oak Drive, Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Joshua Burrow, 2460 Wyoming St., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Daniel F. Frady, 2843 Wyoming Drive, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.

Dylan S. Drury, 975 Carson Drive, Lebanon, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Andrew D. Keller, 2224 Farmside Drive, Kettering, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 160 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Walmart stores for two years.

Jerome A. Rowland Jr., 35 Bishopsgate Drive, Cincinnati, guilty drug abuse, $265 fines.

Salim G. Constandinidis, 723 Sueden Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

March 17

Ronald L. Daniels III, 47 Waverly Ave., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 150 suspended. Remanded today for 30 days. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Meijer stores for two years.

March 20

Brianna C. Spivey, 1437 Central Avenue, Memphis, Tenn., guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Good behavior for one year.

Jeffrey L. Tellis, 13 Diana Lane E., Fairborn, no contest resist arrest, $265 fines, 90 days, 70 suspended. Remanded today for 15 days. Good behavior for two years.

Donald R. Terry, 4099 Walnut St., St. Paris, guilty violence of TPO, $315 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Up to two years supervised community control with anger management. Good behavior for two years.

Daniel L. Murnahan, 5 Florence Ave., Fairborn, no contest endanger child, $315 fines, 180 days, 150 suspended. Good behavior two years. No future similar violations for two years. Supervised community control two years.

Patrick D. Laprairie, 1267 Redbud Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 150 suspended. Alcohol monitor with work release. No future similar violations two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol. Good behavior two years. Restricted plates, interlock device and vehicle immobilization.

Sara A. Malinchalk, 252 Franklin Court C, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Lucas W. Harp, 2908 Rhett Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $540 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Three days driver intervention program and follow up. Good behavior two years. Six-month license suspension. Permit per court standards.

David A. Hellickson, 1513 W. Stroop Road, Kettering, guilty DUS, $315 fines, 30 days, 15 suspended. House arrest for 15 days with work release and medical. No future similar violations for one year.

Sumaya Haider, 1410 Forrest Lake, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Complete 16 hours of community service.

Dominic G. Painter, 744 E Court St. Apt. 136, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. House arrest 18 days alcohol monitor with work release. No future similar violations two years. Good behavior two years. Supervised probation two years. Assessment drug/alcohol., restricted plates and interlock device required.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Report compiled by Emily Day. Not all reports appear in print due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Report compiled by Emily Day. Not all reports appear in print due to space constraints.