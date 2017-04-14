FAA hosting free art show

FAIRBORN — Warmer, sunny weather is inspiring creativity as the Fairborn Art Association hosts its 2017 Members Spring Fine Art Show 1-4 p.m. Sundays May 7, 14 and 21.

The public is invited to view oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, pencil and pen and ink masterpieces — as well as other types of art — free of charge, at the FAA Gallery, 221 North Central Avenue. This year’s competition is also open to members’ sculpture, wood carving and 3D sculpture creations.

Judging the competition will be Suzanne Winton, nationally-reknowned artist and author, who during the last two decades has captured the essence of the human soul through her watercolor portraits. Recipient of more than 30 art awards, she’s been featured in national publications such as Splash 6, The Artist’s Magazine, American Artist, Watercolor Magic, Watercolor Basics and Watercolor Artist’s.

The staff of The Artist’s Magazine has listed her as “an artist on the rise and one of 20 artists who we believe are destined to be master painters of the future.”

Prizes for the competition will be awarded 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 during the FAA monthly meeting, which the public is also invited to attend. Meetings are held at the gallery. Those desiring more information about the FAA or to become a member are welcome to visit the FAA website at www.fairbornart.org.

Submitted art Photos from last year's competition. The daisy painting was created by Centerville artist Louise Jackson, and took first place. The building painting was created by Kettering artist Connii Gifford and the painting showing the little girl was created by West Carrolton artist Shirlee Bauer. FAA's current membership includes dozens of individuals each from Fairborn, Huber Heights, Beavercreek, Xenia, Yellow Springs, as well as the surrounding area.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Art Association.

