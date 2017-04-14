Hippity-hoppity

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Local children are invited to Fairborn’s Central Park for its 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Central Park, 300 S. Central Avenue. More than 10,000 eggs will be scooped up by children during the event, which Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen said will take place in less than two minutes. The egg hunt will be divided into age categories: 1-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years. Children in the 1-3 year age category are permitted help from their parents or relatives. After the eggs are gathered, families are invited to the Fairborn YMCA gymnasium for prizes and the opportunity to redeem prize certificates.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center and the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division partnered up April 13 to offer community members the opportunity to decorate eggs and take home their creations. Snacks, refreshments and photo opportunities were highlighted at the event.

The Easter bunny (played by Fairborn citizen Brad Henrich) stopped by the event, giving smiles to local children.

Local children are invited to Fairborn's Central Park for its 48-Annual Community Egg Hunt 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Central Park, 300 S. Central Avenue. More than 10,000 eggs will be scooped up by children during the event, which Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen said will take place in less than two minutes. The egg hunt will be divided into age categories: 1-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years. Children in the 1-3 year age category are permitted help from their parents or relatives. After the eggs are gathered, families are invited to the Fairborn YMCA gymnasium for prizes and the opportunity to redeem prize certificates.