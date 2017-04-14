Carlson receives probation with conditions

XENIA — David Carlson, 29, of Fairborn, plead guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct, all misdemeanor charges of the fourth degree, April 14 at the Xenia Municipal Court after New Year’s Eve celebration mishaps in the Village of Yellow Springs.

He was sentenced to probation with conditions, paying restitution costs as well as a written apology. Carlson plead guilty in exchange for not receiving jail time.

According to court documents, count one arose due to Carlson’s conduct outside of a police cruiser Jan. 1; count two comes from his behavior outside of the Little Art Theatre in the company of Yellow Springs Police officers and count three is based on the happenings at the Gulch Bar near officers after an individual dialed 911 to report other individuals being assaulted.

Court documents indicate that Yellow Springs Police officers turned on sirens and drove cruisers slowly into the crowd that gathered for the village’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration at approximately 12:08 a.m. to disperse attendees. David Hale, who served as the department’s chief at the time of the incident, resigned Jan. 2, followed by Allison Sauber, who was an officer at that time; no other disciplinary action was taken against other police officials.

The Village of Yellow Springs opted to conduct its own investigation concerning the incident, which was made public March 6, and found a number of mishandlings by police in addition to actions deemed inappropriate according to policies and procedures set forth by the village.

Yellow Springs council members met with the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ask that the charges be dropped, birthing the resulting plea agreement, which was made between county prosecutors and defense council, including Laura Curliss and Jon Pail Rion.

“It is unique, but you have to recognize that frankly the Village of Yellow Springs is a unique place,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller said regarding the council members asking that charges be dropped. “The fact that their council came and spoke to me face-to-face — I have respect for that.”

During the New Year’s Eve incident, a taser belonging to Yellow Springs Police Officer Randall Hawley went missing. Carlson must pay restitution costs totaling to $1,056.69 to replace the equipment. He will also be screened for alcohol abuse issues and follow treatment advice given by the evaluater. Carlson will not receive jail time as long as he complies with the conditions set forth by the court.

“As far as we’re concerned, the case against Mr. Carlson is closed,” Haller said.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller explaining the plea and sentencing agreement for David Carlson. http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0678.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller explaining the plea and sentencing agreement for David Carlson.

By Whitney Vickers [email protected]

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.