Locals to scramble over eggs

FAIRBORN — Ten thousands eggs will be scattered throughout Fairborn’s Central Park in the coming weeks, only to be scooped up by local children in just minutes for an opportunity to receive candy and prizes as part of the 48th-Annual Community Egg Hunt.

It is slated to take place 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Central Park, 300 S. Central Ave.

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Company Grade Officers’ Association and Foy Stores, will host the 48-year-old event that will present egg collecting opportunities for children divided into three age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10. Children in the 1-3 years-old category are permitted to have a parent or relative assist them.

After the hunt, the youngsters will proceed to the Fairborn YMCA gymnasium where each child will be given a prize while some will redeem special prize certificates. Among which will be bikes awarded to each age group.

Believed to be the longest running Easter Egg Hunt in the Miami Valley, various businesses, individuals and organizations traditionally make cash donations to help defray the cost of 10,000 eggs, candy and the more than 2,000 prizes purchased each year.

“It takes under two minutes for all 10,000 eggs to be picked up,” said Chamber Director Matt Owen. “Just stuffing the eggs and hiding them adds to the hours of preparation for this event to take place. The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is a wonderful community event and a tradition for many Fairborn families.”

Locals invited to decorate, hunt eggs at upcoming Easter events

Herald News Report

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.