Cattlemen’s Association hosting banquet

XENIA — The Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its annual meeting and banquet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Nationally syndicated farm broadcaster Ty Higgins will speak at the banquet. Higgins was born and raised on a dairy farm in Licking County and started his farm broadcasting career right out of high school. Now, he shares stories about agriculture through his nationally syndicated Farm and Country Radio Show, which features country music and the country life.

Following a hearty meal consisting of New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, dessert and beverage, the program will include family-style entertainment and presentation of awards to several 4-H and FFA members who earned honors in the beef cattle shows at the 2016 Greene County Fair.

This year’s Cattleman of the Year will also be announced. Business items will include election of directors.

Tickets are $15 and reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting the Greene County Fair Office at 937-372-8621, Greene County OSU Extension at 937-372-9971, Kent’s Feed Barn at 937-766-5570, or by contacting any director.

Story courtesy of Greene County Cattlemen’s Association.

