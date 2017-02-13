DAYTON — There is an old saying: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.”

The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County (FVPC) will host “Walk a Mile in their Shoes” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in recognition of National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The walk will begin at Five Seasons Family Sports Club, 4242 Clyo Road.

“Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” asks young men and women to literally walk one mile in another person’s shoes — whether that means boots for women or high-heels for men. Although not an easy task, the walk presents a light-hearted and creative way to get the community to talk about an issue that’s difficult to discuss: gender relations and sexual violence.

Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

FVPC explains that whether physical or emotional, dating violence can leave scars that last a lifetime. Teens who suffer abuse at the hands of a partner are more likely to struggle in school, develop depression, or turn to drugs or alcohol. Victims are also at greater risk of experiencing the same patterns of violence later in life.

An article released by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency Focus found that one in three girls in the United States is a victim of dating abuse.

FVPC encourages families to discuss dating relationships openly. To find guidance on how to get the conversation started, visit www.teendvmonth.org, www.cdc.gov, www.breakthecycle.org and www.loveisrespect.org. To experience what digital dating abuse looks and feels like, try the free “Love is Not Abuse” app available on iPhones.

Pre-registration is currently underway and registration forms may be obtained in most junior and senior high schools, by calling 937-376-8526 ext. 121 or by going to http://bit.ly/2l2c4mI.

Cost to participate is $15 per person which includes a t-shirt or $5 at the door with no t-shirt. Bring a pair of high-heeled shoes. Prizes will be awarded in various categories, including Highest Heel, Most Improved Walker in Heels and School with the Most Participation.

Story courtesy of Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County.

